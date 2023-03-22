[Editor's Note: This is part 2 of the Grant County Commission special meeting held March 21, 2023. It begins with the presentations by those who applied to serve on thea Gila Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees. Applications are still open to those interested in throwing their hat into the ring.)

By Mary Alice Murphy

After hearing public input and a presentation from the county's bond counsel, commissioners, at the March 21, 2023 special meeting heard from some of those who applied to serve on the Gila Regional Medical Center governing board. District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce noted that each applicant had five minutes to speak."

They spoke in alphabetical order of their last names. First up was Susan Beck. "I was pleased to submit my application. You've had a chance to review my application, and you also know me from my volunteer work to get out the information on the once-proposed extended air space area for pilot training. I'm now gearing up to volunteer information prior to the draft environmental impact statement this fall on three proposed extended areas for pilot training out of Arizona."

"My degree is in respiratory therapy," Beck said. "Before I submitted my application, I researched Gila Regional. It is an acute care critical access hospital, which provides essential services to the community. A lot goes into running a hospital, and I am very much looking forward to this opportunity to help keep our hospital going. The hospital has received the CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid) 4-star rating, one of only two in the state and is working toward the 5-star quality rating. I found the mission of the hospital a good one: 'Providing exceptional quality, patient-centered care in healing environments.' I also like the vision: 'To be the best place to receive care, work and practice medicine' and the values: '(ICARE), integrity, compassion, accountability, respect and excellence.'"

She noted as her five minutes was up, "five minutes goes by fast."

The next two listed were not present. Curtis Beerens and Jesus Roberto Carreon, so next to speak was Fred Fox.

"I am nearly a lifelong resident of New Mexico, with 36 years residency, along with my wife Patty Reed, in Grant County," Fox said. He said he has served in the medical community for most of those years, including in emergency medicine, family health and also at Fort Bayard Medical Center. "Health care has been tumultuous over the past decades. Changes here have been highlighted by the financial stress of the hospital. Reorganization has helped."

He said third party reimbursement is a continuing problem, especially with the demographic changes that have occurred in the community, with the population getting older and poorer. Fox noted the hospital is involved in everything from emergency care; it is necessary for acute care, for maternal and childcare, hospice and oncology care. "Basic services should be available to all patients. The hospital is county-owned, which is important in that aspect. When communities lose their hospital or it reduces its services, it impacts the community negatively. Grant County has a unique opportunity to continue to provide medical services and involve medical providers in the community."

Phyllis Haines-McQuaide spoke next. "As a new member of the community, now for 10 years, I joined organizations and got involved in the community. It's why I'm interested in being on the board of trustees. We need a healthy and successful hospital to attract more residents and to have a hospital, so they don't have to go out of the community to get health care. My expertise has always been that I'm interested in the health of the community. When we lived in Maine, I was part of Mothers Against Drunk Drivers. I was on media, and I did fundraisers. When I came here, I joined Imagination Library. I thoroughly enjoyed seeing the faces of children receiving books. I've served on the museum board and enjoyed being a museum greeter. I am a co-founder of the Silver City Community Theater, where I have served as actor and director. I've participated in WILL (Western Institute of Lifelong Learning) and have taken classes, as well as serving as part of the curriculum committee. I retired as a librarian in Maine and managed the budget. I also worked at Bates College in collaboration with the private Colby College in Maine."

Silver Schools Superintendent Will Hawkins presented next. "You have my resume and know I serve with the Silver Schools. Since I've been here, we've implemented a strategic plan that we are moving forward with. I believe in common sense. I believe in collegiality with the school board. I'm not a fan of confrontation, and I'm invested in the quality of care of the community. As a board of trustees member, we provide oversight of the hospital leadership. I would like to help identify short-term goals and implement long-term ones. I would be a conduit of communication. I believe plans tend to fail due to poor implementation without the support of the community. I want to develop a culture. If we don't cultivate the right culture, it will derail plans."

Michael Smith said he is a native New Mexican, born in Las Cruces. "I spent 30 years in the Navy. They sent me to medical school, and I did my internship and residency at Bethesda Naval Hospital. I also served with Doctors Without Borders in Sudan. I trained as a physician for war. I helped develop two medical schools. I have a Ph.D. in health facility management and an M.D., as well as a Master's in Public Health. I look forward to helping the hospital. As a retired person, I think I ought to serve my community. I lost my first wife, but my second wife is a registered nurse at Memorial Hospital in Las Cruces. Her goal is to be a clinical nurse practitioner to serve her community."

Gail Stamler thanked the commissioners for also serving as the GRMC governing board to save the hospital. "I also thank Health Tech for managing the hospital. And I thank all the staff at Gila Regional. They are the backbone of the hospital." She acknowledged the significant challenges including staff shortages and uncertain payments. "A hospital is always at constant risk of closure, especially rural hospitals. There were 136 hospital closures between 2010 and 2021. I bring 42 years as a health care provider, with 30 of those years at Gila Regional. I am a board member of statewide boards. I visualize the board of trustees as one that will work well with county officials and continue to address the changes in the community. I look forward to working with educational facilities to keep people here in health care. I want the hospital to be the hub of all things healthcare-related. I promise a commitment to work hard and keep an open mind."

Arthur Thorn said he moved recently to Silver City in January 2022. "My career was as a business person, working in a CPA (certified public accountant) firm and in IT (internet technology). I spent 20 years in manufacturing. I was the chief financial officer for a manufacturer. I am an active member of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship and as a Rotary member. I am owned by two cats and a dog. My experience is in enterprise management, including purchasing, human resources and strategic planning. A common goal of all of us is to ensure community residents have sustainable and affordable health care."

Seth Traeger was the final applicant to speak. He said his wife has served as a teacher at José Barrios Elementary for the past 11 years. "I have watched the ups and downs of the hospital, which is key to this community. I think we all recognize the opportunity for improvement. I am in supply management at Freeport-McMoran. I get to dig into the workings of human resources and contracts. I have no hospital experience, but I bring business experience and experience in accounting. I believe in building a culture. The board members have to work together to create short-term and long-term goals. We have to have continued recruitment, and we have to build a culture with those we work with."

