SILVER CITY – The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) District One will begin Fog Sealing US 180 from milepost 115 (32nd Street) to 128 (east of Hurley) in Silver City.
Fog sealing is a single application of emulsified asphalt to an existing asphalt surface. This type of maintenance treatment can be a valuable aid to renew weathered (oxidized) asphalt surfaces and improve the surface appearance, seal minor cracks, surface voids, and inhibit unraveling. Most importantly, fog sealing helps preserve the underlying pavement structure allowing the roadway to last for many years to come.
On Tuesday, March 28, 2023, drivers can expect lane closures in both eastbound and westbound lanes. Use caution for workers and equipment in the area, reduced speed limits and flagging operations. Repairs are expected to take two weeks to complete, weather pending.
The New Mexico Department of Transportation is committed to the safety of the traveling public and appreciates your cooperation during this road work.For the latest road information visit: The New Mexico Department of Transportation at www.nmroads.com or call 511.