By Roger Lanse

Silver City Police Department officers were dispatched to 307 E. College Avenue on Tuesday, Mar. 28, 2023, in reference to a disturbance call. The caller advised a Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority dispatcher that Jason Abeyta was stealing items, throwing rocks, and on caller's property having an active CTW for caller's property.

Officers, according to an SCPD incident report, made contact with Jason Abeyta, 40, homeless of Silver City, at the intersection of College Avenue and Corbin Street. Abeyta denied being on the victim's property or throwing rocks at the victim. Abeyta stated he did pick up a rock but only placed it on a green light spot, and stated the property belongs to him. The officer noted Abeyta was rambling and did not make sense when talking with him.

The report said officers were shown video footage by the victim which showed Abeyta on the victim's property and throwing rocks, which the victim described as being about three-inches in diameter, at the victim, hitting him on his right shin.

Abeyta was determined to have an active CTW for the victim's property issued on Mar. 24, 2023.

Abeyta was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal trespassing, and battery. He was transported to the Gila Regional Medical Center for medical clearance and then to the Grant County Detention Center for booking.

According to GCDC staff, Abeyta was released the next day, March 29, on conditions and an unsecured bond of $1,000.