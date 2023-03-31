Mayor Ken Ladner presents a proclamation honoring Martyn Pearson and Alex Olsen to Jack Brennan. Mayor Ken Ladner and Councilor Guadalupe Cano present a proclamation to Loren Nelson and Barbara Nelson for bringing Imagination Library to Silver City and Grant County and to most of the rest of New Mexico.Photos and article by Lynn Janes

Silver City held a work session March 28, 2023. The meeting started with Mayor Ken Ladner calling the meeting to order and leading the Pledge of Allegiance and salute to the New Mexico state flag. Council members attending the meeting included Lucian Farmer, Jose Ray, Nicholas Prince, and Guadalupe Cano.

The council approved the agenda with the removal of the discussion about the letter received by the Silver City Fire Department.

This work session would discuss the recruitment of the town manager and staff that would be retiring in the next few years. Alex Brown, town manager will retire in November of 2024.

Brown said he had no problem listening to the qualities they wanted for the next town manager if procedures would be followed.

Cano said she thought they would be discussing how they would go about it. For example, ads, in house recruitment, etc. She asked if they had a job description.

Brown said it would need a rewrite and explained why. "At the time I was hired I did not meet the requirements. Silver City is very different now, income, projects, regional water project, etc." The finance director holds a very important role and Brown said the one currently would be very solid. He asked the board what they wanted. "I came from an accounting and finance background. Communicating with the public is my weakness."

Ladner's said they would need a copy of the town manager's duties.

Ray said he had an opinion. He asked Brown to maybe reconsider and stay with them a little longer.

Farmer said they would need someone that had knowledge of New Mexico politics and government.

Prince asked Brown if he participated with the New Mexico Municipal League. Brown said no, he had found it a waste of his time. "I am a hands-on manager and the Municipal League runs more political." He told the council they need someone that works well with the people.

Prince asked Brown if he had membership with any national organization and Brown said no.

They talked about a committee to decide what would be wanted in the town manager. Prince said he had seen a lot of changes in the area, and they would need to make sure they represented all the factions. Cano said a committee would be good for a basic structure, but they needed to make sure it would be an advisory committee and the council would still have the final say.

Ladner added that total transparency would be important. The committee must be a true cross section of the community. "Brown has done a tremendous job, and everyone speaks highly of him."

Cano suggested a list of people for the committee would be the next steps and everyone agreed. She said maybe each council member brings a list of five people and then we break it down to twelve. They talked about how they would come up with those lists and who they would include. Cano suggested one of them be a person from their district. She also said she would like to see each person come to the meeting so the council could ask them questions. Farmer thought it would be a good idea to vet them through a public forum. He added that in his experience hiring has not been a quick process.

They adjourned the work session.

Silver City held a regular meeting March 28, 2023. The meeting started with Mayor Ken Ladner calling the meeting to order and leading the Pledge of Allegiance and salute to the New Mexico state flag. Council members attending the meeting included Lucian Farmer, Jose Ray, Nicholas Prince, and Guadalupe Cano.

The council approved the agenda.

Ceremonies none currently.

Proclamations

The council had two proclamations. The first one was in recognition of Martyn Pearson and Alex Olsen for community service. Jack Brennan accepted on behalf of them. Both had tragically passed in a car accident last year. The town honored them for the work with the Tour of the Gila and the involvement in many organizations and events in the community.

The second one was in recognition of Loren and Barbara Nelson for community service. Both accepted the proclamation. The town honored them for the founding of the Imagination Library of Grant County in 2005. The library provides free books to children from birth to 5 years old. They have also been instrumental in bring the program to 24 other counties in New Mexico. Barbara Nelson said they soon would be in all 33 counties. The Nelsons will be moving back to their home state of Minnesota.

Cano wanted to be part of presenting the proclamation with the mayor. "I want everyone to know what incredible people they are and what an important part of the community they have been. They have made a beautiful positive difference in the community." March is Kidney Awareness Month. Cano had posted on social media she had a need for a kidney and Barbara Nelson had been the only one to reach out to her and told her she would donate hers.

Council comments

Farmer had an announcement. He had received an offer for a job in South Carolina he could not turn down. His wife has already gone and found a job. He said he would be staying until the end of April. Anyone living in district one that would be interested in the seat should contact the city.

Cano said she had attended the Southwest Word Fiesta event for Women's History Month along with Ladner. They had some great speakers. "It is a good group to get involved with." They will be having another event in October 2023

Cano wanted to announce the "March is Kidney Awareness Month. If you are interested in donating, please get involved."

Police Chief Freddie Portillo and Cano had worked together to get speed bumps in the Shady Grove area and had finally been able to do it. Cano thanked him for his help and reminded people to slow down there because they do have a lot of kids in the area.

Cano thanked the fire department for being at the meeting to speak. She told them "I have your back."

Ray told Farmer thank you and wished him luck.

Prince thanked all the public safety people and said, "I am proud of you all."

The council approved the minutes from the March 14, 2023, meeting.

Public input

Four people had requested to address the council.

Preston Johnson with the Silver City Fire Department and newly elected president of the union #2430. He thanked them for the invitation to speak. He provided them with documents and gave a brief synopsis of what they do. "We do more than fight fires." He said 87 percent of calls have to do with medical issues and they had 2,785 of those in 2022. They had approximately 430 fire calls that included car wrecks, public service, and public service to schools. He added "We love the town and the support from the city and don't want to be anyplace else. We just want to work to make it better."

Ryan Griffiths, firefighter with the Silver City Fire Department, thanked the council for the support. "We do a lot more for the city than realized and what we do is important." He said they just want to make it better.

Skylar McGiveron just thanked the council for letting them all speak.

Reports

Brown started out his report by turning a segment over to James Marshall, assistant town manager. For ten years they had worked on the AML (abandoned mine land) project on Boston Hill, and it would be starting in June or July. He wanted to let everyone know they would have trucks in the area and helicopters to bring in supplies to alleviate traffic issues. They will also remediate any areas that need it after the project has completed. Cano asked if the residents had been notified. Marshall said they would have signs in the area and would do a press release. Cano said they needed to send letters. Brown said they would work on the state for that.

Brown gave the council a brief report on the current projects. He had recently met with the architect and would have a draft contract by the end of the week for the recreation center. At that time the contract will be given to Jim Reynolds, town lawyer, to review. He said they would be about three weeks out to schedule public meetings. They have $350,000 set aside for the city hall annex building and will have $350,000 coming from the legislature so they will still need $400,000 to go forward and Brown said he would be looking for that. On April 27, 2023, they will have a public meeting concerning the swimming pool. Recently a lady had a heart attack at the golf course but fortunately some EMTs had been there and were able to help and she is in Las Cruces and fine. To finish the Little Walnut project, they have applications in with Colonias and the TAP program in the amount of $1.5 million each which would require a cash match from the city of $310,000. The regional water project has applied for $3 million for design from Colonias. They will be announcing the funding April 26 and 27, 2023 and Brown said he would be present in Santa Fe to make the presentation to get the funding. The 32nd street project has gone out for bid and will have an award ready for the second meeting in April and start in May.

Public hearings none currently.

Unfinished business none currently.

New business

The council approved the private celebration permit for the VIP beer garden for Tour of the Gila that will be held April 29,2023 at 601 N Bullard with the license holder being Little Toad Creek Brewery and Distillery.

The council approved the recommendation of Ladner's to appoint Mary Troutman Gates to the municipal museum community advisory group. The director of the museum had endorsed her.

Brown presented the fiscal year 2024 preliminary revenue projection. He had given the council a document that provided a detail of his explanation. He said in making the projection he starts the budget with the revenue, and personnel comprises the largest part of it. The current year the budget revenue had been $13.7 million and for 2024 Brown projects $15.1 million. He pointed out that the water and sewer fund has not been doing well, people didn't water as much because of the monsoon season being good. The city has a $300,000 deficit. Brown said they might have to do a rate increase. Lodgers tax has done better than expected in part because of Freeport bringing in people for projects. Currently lodgers tax has brought in $389,000. Gas tax provides 3 cents a gallon. People have been pumping significantly less this past year. Some money may have to be taken from gross receipts to cover what the gas tax has always covered.

Every meeting Brown said he would bring the up-to-date information concerning the projected budget. At the end of May, it will be submitted to the state for approval and in July they would have to pass a resolution for the budget.

Prince asked if he had any data on what companies the gas tax had come from. Brown said they just receive a report that shows gross receipts tax total and gas tax total and does not provide any other detail. Prince said he has been concerned over the price of gas and Brown said the cost of gas didn't matter because they got paid by the gallon and not a percentage of price. Ladner commented he thought the state got 14 cents, county 3 cents and town 3 cents. Brown said yes, he thought that to be correct.

Meeting adjourned.

