The Grant County Sheriff's Office arrested Brandon Capshaw on an arrest warrant today, April 4, 2023 at approximately 2:16 P.M. Capshaw was reported as breaking and entering at a residence in Arenas Valley. Earlier this morning a family member contacted the Principal at Jose Barrios Elementary School, reporting to him Capshaw was threatening to hurt the smaller siblings and wanted to alert the school of the threats being made.
The school administration put the school on lockdown-shelter in place for the safety of the students and staff. Capshaw is being charged with; Breaking and Entering, Criminal Damage to Property of a Household Member, Attempt to Commit a Felony, and Trespassing. This is still an ongoing investigation. Sheriff Villanueva stayed in communication with Superintendent Hawkins throughout this incident. As more information becomes available, it will be released.