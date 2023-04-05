Silver High School National History Day students participate in and present at conference

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 05 April 2023 05 April 2023

By Mary Alice Murphy

During the New Mexico History Conference, which began Thursday afternoon, March 30, 2023, and continued through Saturday, April 1, 2023, Silver High School National History Day students had an opportunity to talk about their various projects, practice their presentations in front of an audience of local, state and regional historians, as well as mingle with them and talk to them.

During the presentation on Saturday, April 1, three presenters had an opportunity to speak before professional and interested historians. Abigail Henderson talked about her documentary about Anna May Wong, an American actress of Chinese descent. Lizzy McDonald presented her documentary on Dicky Chapelle, a female photojournalist during World War II, including in the battles of Iwo Jima and on Okinawa. She also covered portions of the Vietnam War and traveled to other war zones. Faith Pellegrino performed part of her project portraying Dorothy Parker, a poet, writer and satirist.

The two teachers who head up the NHD project at Silver High School, Lee Wilson and Claudie Thompson, spoke about the project overall.

"They help us, and we help them," Thompson said.

Wilson noted that they provide constructive criticism, "which seems to be left out of schools these days."

Pellegrino as Parker noted that her project is a paper, a performance and a documentary. Parker was part of the Algonquin Roundtable after she was fired from Vanity Fair. She met other like-minded people and they founded the roundtable. "I'm a sophomore, and working with National History Day has improved my writing. I got all the information into a 10-minute performance, and I am making a bibliography of it all."

Douglas Dinwiddie, a historian and president of the Fort Bayard Historic Preservation Society, said he has served as judge for the NHD projects. "It gives us all hope for our kids."

Wilson said the students "give you energy. We are collaborating with them as a teacher. Working with these guys is why we come to work every day. It's why we haven't retired."

Thompson said: "We steal from them. We learn during their challenges."

Juno Ogle of the Silver City Daily Press asked the participants how their attitudes have changed.

McDonald said she didn't like history before, but then she started learning bits.

Henderson said she always loved history and that's why she joined the National History Day program.

[Author's Note: I may have mixed up these two. Email me at editor@grantcountybeat.com and I will fix it.]

Pellegrino said she thought history was boring, "but there are so many things that you will find interesting, because it's so broad."

Wilson noted the program uses the MLA (Modern Language Association) style except for documents, in which they use Chicago Manual of Style.

Thompson noted they have 32 students in the program this year. "It's a year-long program. The first year we started it, we had five students."

Wilson said it had to be broken into two sections.

Thompson laughed when he recounted that sometimes he and the students get together really early in the morning or late at night. "One time, we were meeting at 1 a.m. and the police showed up."

Wilson also said they encourage the students not to get discouraged during their first year. Most of them stick it out for several years.

"Now, in this world, everything is data-driven," Wilson said. "You can't quantify what these NHD students are doing. It's holistic. You can't put a number on it."

Heather McClenahan, who moderated the session and is the state coordinator for the NHD program, noted that the two top NHD programs in the state are in Silver City and Moriarty.

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 