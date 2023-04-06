By Lynn Janes
The town of Bayard held a special meeting March 24, 2023. The meeting started with Mayor Chon Fierro calling the meeting to order. Attendance at the meeting included Mayor Pro tem Raul Villanueva councilors Jose Diaz (phone), Eloy Medina, and Frances Gonzales. The Pledge of Allegiance and salute to New Mexico flag took place.
The council approved the agenda.
The council went into closed session. The closed session had to do with the discussion and update on Louis Gomez Jr., animal control officer and code enforcement.
The council came back to open session.
The council approved removing Officer Louis Gomez Jr. from administrative leave but would continue the internal investigation. The council thanked William Perkins, town attorney, for being there for the closed session.
Next regular meeting will be held March 27, 2023
Meeting adjourned.