By Lynn Janes

The Village of Santa Clara held its regular meeting March 23, 2023. Mayor Richard Bauch called the meeting to order and led the Pledge of Allegiance. Mayor Pro Tem Albert Esparza, trustees Olga Amador, Arnold Lopez, and Peter Erickson attended.

The council approved the agenda for the meeting.

The council approved the minutes from the February 16, 2023, meeting.

The council approved the February 2023 department reports.

Mayor’s report

Bauch said they had finally received the long awaited Toro tractor the village ordered a year ago. The unit comes with several attachments and will make the work for the maintenance department easier.

The village will be closing on the purchase of the Bradley Hotel the following day. The village will also be looking at the duplex across the street. Bauch said he thought it had one time been a print shop. He thanked code enforcement for tracking down the owner of the building. They don’t live in the area. He said they would contact them and try to negotiate the purchase, remove the building, and turn it into a basketball court.

Bauch said he had forgotten to put this on the agenda. He wanted to see about having a trash clean up day. Maintenance would pick up all the bags. It will be put on the agenda for the next meeting.

Representative Luis Terrazas would be trying to make the meeting to give the council an overview of the legislative session. Bauch commented he had been working hard for the area for two months and had been away from his business and family and expressed his thanks.

New Business

The council approved a $500 sponsorship for Tour of the Gila. Sheila Hudman, village administrator, gave the council the different levels of sponsorship available. She said in the past they had put some of the bicyclists up at the armory and they had expressed wanting that again this year, but she had not heard back from them. One of the races will be held at Fort Bayard. Bauch said they get publicity out of the event, and it has become an international race.

Tom Caddel questioned the sponsorship and Hudman answered his questions.

The council approved the quote of $41,385.04 for fire turn out gear from municipal emergency services, a GSA (General Service Administration) vendor. This would give two sets of fire gear for each firefighter. Hudman said the reason for two each had to do with when they wash the gear it must be air dried to maintain the fire retardant. The purchase will come from the fire fund that currently has $121,000. The chief said they would donate the old gear to a Mexico fire department. The gear still could be used. The chief said he had heard they had need of equipment.

The council approved the quote of $5,356.49 for side arms and holsters from ProForce Law Enforcement. Hudman said the funding would come from the grant received for retention and upgrade of equipment. Officer Kevin Vigil said it would give them one extra in case of any problem with another firearm or involvement in a shooting incident where it had to be taken for evidence. ProForce will be taking the old side arms and holsters and has given them a credit for them in the quote.

Caddel wanted to know what would happen to the old ones and Bauch explained the process of trading them in and receiving credit towards the new ones.

Earnest Portillo had requested a speed bump on Miller Street between Bellm and Fort Bayard Streets. He had not attended. The council tabled the decision until he attended, and they could hear from him. Bauch said they had just put one in the area and recently put in three or four speed bumps. He suggested holding off until later and putting a patrol car to do traffic control. The speed bumps cost the village $2,000 each. Officer Vigil said maybe it should be installed farther down if done.

Old business none currently.

Resolutions

The council approved resolution 2023-05 open meetings act. Hudman said this would just detail the act more. They had problems with the posting and the posts blowing away or being taken by the kids. The changes would alleviate the problem and keep them in compliance. The resolution will make the document longer but clearer. Only change had to do with posting. Caddel had questions and complained they didn’t put it in the newspaper. Bauch told him they would be doing more than they needed to by law with this new resolution. He continued to explain the requirements and Caddel said he wanted it in the newspaper. The discussed that with the paper only coming out three days a week it makes it hard to do. They suggested he call to get any information he needed for the meetings, and they would be glad to help him.

The council approved resolution 2023-6 for the 2021-2022 audit. Bauch commented it had been a good audit. Hudman said they did have two findings. One had to do with the lack of compliance with tax reporting. In 2022 the state changed how they had to file. They could no longer file with paper form but had to do it online. They had filed the form incorrectly and late fees had been attached. At the time the state had some quirks with the system to work out. Hudman said they know what happened, so it does not again. The second one had to do with the auditor having health problems and filling late so that finding would be their fault. Otherwise, the audit had been fine and Bauch said the same.

Proclamations none currently.

Ordinances none currently.

Public comments

Terrazas said, “ It is nice to be home.” He would focus on how he had been able to help Santa Clara. After three years he had success with Fort Bayard. He filed a bill for a joint memorial, and it had passed the house but not the senate. Terrazas said the Lieutenant Governor Howie Morales said he would be committed to investing money in Fort Bayard. He felt it had been a win and it would bring in economic development. It will not affect anything they had going currently. “It is a national landmark and important to New Mexico.”

He had requested capital outlays for Fort Bayard maintenance plan, water management issues, city hall and a bike path. Currently they will just be waiting for the governor to sign. Terrazas said they had 34 projects in the area, and they totaled $3 million.

He had tried to get the “return to work” bill passed. “I know it is important to the community and specifically in reference to law enforcement.” The obstacle had been a return to work bill from Albuquerque.

Terrazas brought up the feral cattle and how it had been handled. The issue got national attention. They had other ways and it had been done differently in the past. He commented that the Forest Service had still moved forward as everyone knows. The Forest Service had grossly overestimated the number of cattle.

They passed a bill that would increase taxes on corporations but will help the citizens. He said he knew everyone has been struggling with inflation.

In the past the legislation passed bills against oil and gas and now they have seen the side effects. Oil and gas pay for 45 percent of services. “I am not against free energy, but we need the infrastructure to handle it. We only have one charging station on Hudson Street in Silver. It will happen in time but needs to be a natural process. In the past when the car was invented people didn’t just stop using horses. They had to wait until it became affordable, and they had roads and gas stations. The same thing happened with cell phones.”

They had some unfortunate passes. They took the rights from parents. This legislature concentrated too much on social issues. They needed to concentrate on food, fuel, and public safety.

Students lost in the legislation concerning education. They had spent a lot of time on having women’s products on boy’s bathrooms.

Terrazas said he hoped all that had been earmarked for them is approved.

He said they had worked on the Black Fire to obtain funding. A bill had been carried by Senator Willie. In case that didn’t happen, they focused on capital outlays for the water problems it had caused.

Bauch thanked Terrazas for all he had done for the community and Fort Bayard.

Caddel wanted to know if he understood correctly that the village had bought the Bradley Hotel. Bauch told him they had. Caddel wanted to know when they would get their stuff out. Hudman explained what the process would be. They would be out by April 24, 2023. Caddel wanted to know when the 60 days started. Hudman continued to explain what the process would be. Caddel kept the discussion going for a short time with questions and comments.

Amador wanted to thank all the first responders and commented that they have been doing a good job.

The council did go into closed session.

The council came back to open session and Bauch said no decisions had been made and only legal matters discussed.

Hiring, raises, terminations, etc.

Bauch had recommendations and comments.

The village had received a letter in thanks from a family that Officer Vigil had helped. They said he had shown great professionalism. Bauch commented that this has not been the only letter of thanks they had received in reference to Vigil.

The council approved the retirement of Debbie Castro. She had done a great job for the village the past seven years.

The council approved the retirement of Fire Chief Joe Adam Gallegos from the volunteer fire department. He has served over thirty years.

The council approved the termination of Rafael Padilla.

The council approved the termination of Maggie Alvarez.

Bauch recommended the hiring of Genevieve Estrada for utility clerk. She had been doing the job temporarily and had done well. The council approved the hire except for Amador. Amador had recused herself because Estrada is her daughter. She will start at $14.50 an hour and be eligible for a step raise in six months.

Next meetings

First regular meeting to be held Thursday April 13, 2023, at 6:00 pm

Second budget meeting will be held Thursday April 27, 2023, at 3:00 pm

Meeting Adjourned