Bayard discusses abandoned building ordinance

Category: Front Page News
Published: 08 April 2023 08 April 2023

By Lynn Janes

The town of Bayard held a work session March 27, 2023. The work session started with Mayor Chon Fierro calling the meeting to order. Attendance at the meeting included councilors Eloy Medina, and Frances Gonzales. Mayor Pro tem Raul Villanueva and councilor Jose Diaz did not attend.

The work session gives the council an opportunity to ask questions about anything on the agenda.

Larry Ojinaga had been put on the agenda to discuss the updates on the abandoned building ordinance. Ojinaga said, "I can't understand why it is taking so long, you have been doing this since September 2022. Nothing ever gets done." Medina explained to him they have a process they must follow, and it takes time. "It has to be done properly; the ordinance affects a lot of people." Currently the ordinance has been given to the town attorney, William Perkins. Fierro said concerning the property that Ojinaga has concern about, it took them some time to track down the owner. Marlena Valenzuela, town clerk, said after they receive the ordinance back from Perkins, they would have to do public meetings and that would take a few months.

Gonzales had asked that they put the cemetery prices discussion on the agenda. She had received some calls from residents that said they went to other cemeteries because Bayard's cost had been too high.

They decided to postpone a few of the items on the agenda.

The town of Bayard held a regular town meeting March 27, 2023. The meeting started with Mayor Chon Fierro calling the meeting to order. Attendance at the meeting included councilors Eloy Medina, and Frances Gonzales. The Pledge of Allegiance and salute to New Mexico flag took place. Mayor Pro tem Raul Villanueva and councilor Jose Diaz didn't attend.

The council approved the agenda with two changes. The council will postpone the hiring of Peter Ortega and Christopher Bencomo.

Public input

A resident addressed the council about the roads not being worked on and expressed being fed up with it.

Dolores Sherman asked how many people if any had been buried in the Bayard cemetery. Valenzuela said they had six or seven.

Consent agenda

The council approved the consent agenda which included several items. Minutes from the March 13, 2023, meeting, minutes from March 24, 2023 meeting, accounts payable report March 27, 2023, animal control and code enforcement report for February 2023 and police report for February 2023

Old business

The agenda had Larry Ojinaga, a resident, next to discuss the abandoned property building ordinance. It had been discussed during the work session. Gonzales told Ojinaga that the ordinance has been given to the attorney, then it will require two public hearings and then come to the board for approval. Medina asked him to be involved in the public hearings to make sure he has his input.

New business

Gonzales had asked to have a discussion concerning the cemetery prices for the Bayard Cemetery. She said she had received several calls with complaints on the prices. She checked and Hurley's cost for a plot came to $300. Silver City costs $700 for the plot and $450 to open and close. Bayard cost came to $400 for the plot and $400 to open and close. They also brought up that cremation spots cost $150 for a two-foot by two-foot space.

Sonya Dixon, librarian, gave the council an update on the summer reading program and events. This year they will be doing something a little different. For the reading program they will have signup sheets and only take 25 kids at a time. They will be having an event at the baseball field. It will be a foam machine to kick off the summer. Silver City did it last year, and it had been a great success. They will be doing it again this year. The one for Bayard will be June 2, 2023, from 1pm to 3pm. It will be inclusive for all families in Bayard. Dixon said she would just need water and electricity. "I want everyone on board that day, extra eyes, and ears. It should be a fun day for the community." The cost for the foam machine will come from the library budget.

Gonzales suggested a meeting beforehand with fire department, police, parks, and recreation, etc. for planning the day and being organized. A meeting will be held May 18, 2023, at the library to plan the day.

Dixon wanted to add that the foam would be biodegradable. They would just need to hose down the field well afterwards. Everyone on the council liked the idea.

Action for personnel

The council approved the resignation letter from Anthony Martinez. He will be retiring effective March 24, 2023.

Department head reports none currently

Mayor and councilors reports.

Medina none currently

Gonzales announced she had attended the strategic plan meeting for Cobre held at Bayard Elementary March 21, 2023.

Fierro said he didn't have anything to report but thanked all the departments for that good work.

Next meeting will be held April 11, 2023

Meeting adjourned.

