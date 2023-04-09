Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt 040823
Kids and parents lined up to register and waiting for the assigned heat.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Kiwanis-Easter-Egg-Hunt-040823/IMG_6765.jpg
Annetee Toney, center, promoting Girl Scouts, with a spin the wheel quiz.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Kiwanis-Easter-Egg-Hunt-040823/IMG_6766.jpg
Darren the D.A.R.E. Lion waving at the camera
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Kiwanis-Easter-Egg-Hunt-040823/IMG_6767.jpg
Tonie Romero of the Silver City Police Department handing out goodies
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Kiwanis-Easter-Egg-Hunt-040823/IMG_6768.jpg
Deputy Shelby Mead and Cpl. Jade Benavidez promoting the D.A.R.E. program
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Kiwanis-Easter-Egg-Hunt-040823/IMG_6769.jpg
Lt. Manny Jaure passing out goodie bags.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Kiwanis-Easter-Egg-Hunt-040823/IMG_6771.jpg
Silver City Fire Department St. Colton Allen showing Sawyer Gwyn and Sallie Castillo the contents of a goodie bag
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Kiwanis-Easter-Egg-Hunt-040823/IMG_6775.jpg
SCFD Eng. Ben Valero and Allen
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Kiwanis-Easter-Egg-Hunt-040823/IMG_6776.jpg
Louis Placencio and Jason Dunlap promote Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, ad Marquez Cruz works on an elaborate Legos set.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Kiwanis-Easter-Egg-Hunt-040823/IMG_6779.jpg
Sue Vento paints Kylie Brown's face
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Kiwanis-Easter-Egg-Hunt-040823/IMG_6785.jpg
Matthew Chavez paints Isabella Garard's face
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Kiwanis-Easter-Egg-Hunt-040823/IMG_6786.jpg
Isabella with a bunny painted on her cheek.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Kiwanis-Easter-Egg-Hunt-040823/IMG_6790.jpg
Climbing to the top of the rope challenge
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Kiwanis-Easter-Egg-Hunt-040823/IMG_6791.jpg
More kids line up and wait their turns
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Kiwanis-Easter-Egg-Hunt-040823/IMG_6793.jpg
The hunt for eggs is on.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Kiwanis-Easter-Egg-Hunt-040823/IMG_6794.jpg
This wasn't the only kid that ran right by this obvious eg.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Kiwanis-Easter-Egg-Hunt-040823/IMG_6798.jpg
The Easter Bunny with Annalia Mendoza and Hayly Mendoza
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Kiwanis-Easter-Egg-Hunt-040823/IMG_6800.jpg
Conor Galloway and the Easter Bunny
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Kiwanis-Easter-Egg-Hunt-040823/IMG_6804.jpg
She snagged that egg!
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Kiwanis-Easter-Egg-Hunt-040823/IMG_6806.jpg
And lots of kids just ran by eggs lying in the open.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Kiwanis-Easter-Egg-Hunt-040823/IMG_6809.jpg
How long will these three lie here? It wasn't long, a kid came by and got all three
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Kiwanis-Easter-Egg-Hunt-040823/IMG_6810.jpg
And the race is on.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Kiwanis-Easter-Egg-Hunt-040823/IMG_6814.jpg
Sophia Madrid with a pink bunny painting on her cheek.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Kiwanis-Easter-Egg-Hunt-040823/IMG_6820.jpg
Sometimes the youngest kids pick up the most eggs
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Kiwanis-Easter-Egg-Hunt-040823/IMG_6824.jpg
The annual Easter Egg Hunt sponosred by the Silver City Kiwanis Club took place on Saturday April 8, 2023 beginning at 9 a.m. a Penny Park. Groups participating included volunteer face painters, as well as representatives from Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts and the Silver City Police Department, the Grant County Sheriff's Department D.A.R.E program and the Silver City Fire Department. They took part helping the kids find eggs, find out information about their organizations, and simply make kids and their parents aware of what the groups do.
According to various members of the local Kiwanis Club, about 4,000 eggs were stuffed with goodies by members from two clubs of K-Kids and three Key Clubs. About 15-20 kids participated in each of the 13-14 heats that took place. Planning for this annual project takes a lot of volunteer time, but the Kiwanis Club does it for the kids.