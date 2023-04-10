Grant County, NM – On April 7, 2023, at about 11:00 p.m., the New Mexico State Police investigated a fatal crash involving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) on State Road 35 around milepost 18, northeast of Silver City.
The initial investigation indicates that a Polaris Sportsman ATV, driven by Alexander Harry Yazzie, 35, of Hurley, NM was traveling on State Road 35. For unknown reasons, the ATV overturned, ejecting Yazzie and his 39-year-old female passenger. Yazzie suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator. The passenger was airlifted to an area hospital. Her condition is not known.
Alcohol appears to have been a contributing factor in the crash, and helmets were not utilized. This crash is under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.
