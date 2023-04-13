Man at midnight flees from officers

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 13 April 2023 13 April 2023

By Roger Lanse

On Wednesday, Apr. 12, 2023, at five minutes past midnight, a Silver City man on a motorcycle began to lead Silver City Police Department officers on a chase from Broadway through streets in the southwest section of town. Originally, the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the motorcycle because he could not see a license plate or a license plate light on the bike, according to a SCPD incident report. The rider was wearing a black hoodie, a black hat and jeans, and carrying a black backpack.

From Broadway, the report stated, the pursuit continued south on Texas Street, west on Spring Street, south on Arizona Street, south on Pinos Altos Street, west on Sonora Street and south on Cooper Street. The speed of the motorcycle was about 30 mph and the pursuing officer could now see a partial Arizona plate. The motorcycle then turned east on Chihuahua, south on Arizona Street, east on Garcia Street, south on Texas Street, west on Alice Street, south on Arizona Street, west on La Capilla, and south on Victoria Street.

Crossing Highway 90, the chase continued onto Victoria Street, north on Bard Street, then south on Slag Road. As there was a closed and locked gate at the bottom of Slag Road, the driver left the black 1987 Honda and started running south onto the property at 1000 Slag Road. The officer caught up to the male, took him to the ground, and with the help of another officer was able, after a brief struggle, to place the fleeing man's hands behind his back and handcuff him. The male was identified as Ramon Chavira Jr, 37, of Silver City, who had a felony warrant out of the Silver City District Court for evading/eluding a police officer. He is also being charged in this incident with resisting, evading, or obstructing a police officer, tampering with evidence, and aggravated fleeing.

Chavira was transported to SCPD for paperwork. While there, Silver City Fire Department personnel and Gila Regional Medical Center EMTs responded to evaluate Chavira. He was then transported to GRMC for medical clearance and booked into the Grant County Detention Center.

According to GCDC staff, Chavira is being held without bond.

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 