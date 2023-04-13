By Roger Lanse

On Wednesday, Apr. 12, 2023, at five minutes past midnight, a Silver City man on a motorcycle began to lead Silver City Police Department officers on a chase from Broadway through streets in the southwest section of town. Originally, the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the motorcycle because he could not see a license plate or a license plate light on the bike, according to a SCPD incident report. The rider was wearing a black hoodie, a black hat and jeans, and carrying a black backpack.

From Broadway, the report stated, the pursuit continued south on Texas Street, west on Spring Street, south on Arizona Street, south on Pinos Altos Street, west on Sonora Street and south on Cooper Street. The speed of the motorcycle was about 30 mph and the pursuing officer could now see a partial Arizona plate. The motorcycle then turned east on Chihuahua, south on Arizona Street, east on Garcia Street, south on Texas Street, west on Alice Street, south on Arizona Street, west on La Capilla, and south on Victoria Street.

Crossing Highway 90, the chase continued onto Victoria Street, north on Bard Street, then south on Slag Road. As there was a closed and locked gate at the bottom of Slag Road, the driver left the black 1987 Honda and started running south onto the property at 1000 Slag Road. The officer caught up to the male, took him to the ground, and with the help of another officer was able, after a brief struggle, to place the fleeing man's hands behind his back and handcuff him. The male was identified as Ramon Chavira Jr, 37, of Silver City, who had a felony warrant out of the Silver City District Court for evading/eluding a police officer. He is also being charged in this incident with resisting, evading, or obstructing a police officer, tampering with evidence, and aggravated fleeing.

Chavira was transported to SCPD for paperwork. While there, Silver City Fire Department personnel and Gila Regional Medical Center EMTs responded to evaluate Chavira. He was then transported to GRMC for medical clearance and booked into the Grant County Detention Center.

According to GCDC staff, Chavira is being held without bond.