[Editor's Note: This is part 3 of a multi-article series on the Commission work session on April 11, as well as on the regular meeting on April 12, 2023. This begins with county reports at the work session.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

Detention Center Administrator Joseph Andazola gave the first county report at the April 11, 2023 Grant County Commission work session.

"We have three officers in training and another one starting next week," Andazola reported. "We also have another pending job offer. We have two openings right now. I want to thank Human Resources for getting interviews set up quickly. We will also work with Workforce Solutions. We have two pending to potentially go work at the Sheriff's Office and another two who are applying for other positions, so we will continue our recruitment."

He said Lt. Rios, Sgt. Gnader and Officer Thayer had completed the Special Response Team school, with Gnader finishing in the top five. "I would like to thank the El Paso County Sheriff's Department for their inivitation." He also noted that he has hosted training, including one in defensive tactics.

On March 31, the jail population stood at 70 detainees, with an average daily population of 75. "We have 72 today."

March 2023 showed 19 RISE participants, with six in the facility and 13 in the community. "We should receive notice of the grant award in May."

Andazola said he has complete the budget and is working with Human Resources on the job description for the presumptive eligibility position.

"The transition to Roadrunner Health Services LLC should be completed on Monday, April 17, 2023, when they will begin providing medical and mental health services at the facility," he reported. "They are already doing presumptive eligibility, so we will work with them as we get the position in place."

He noted he is working with the procurement officer on a new contract for food services for the facility. "We are also posting and testing for sergeant positions. The testing for corporal positions begins tomorrow (April 12)."

Correctional Officer Week is May 7-13, 2023. "We plan an officer appreciation lunch on May 12, 2023. We want to show how much we appreciate the hard work of our staff. I also appreciate the team work with the county."

Planning Director Randy Hernandez presented the next report.

He said the Arenas Valley design task order is in progress for the preliminary and final design of the project to be funded through the Colonias Infrastructure Fund.

The Bataan Veterans Memorial Park walking path design is also in progress to be paid for through a governor allocation. Hernandez said he had met with Armando Amado and Bohannon Huston Inc. onsite for a preliminary walkthrough.

The resurvey and easement agreements on Fleming Tank Road improvements is in progress, after minor redesign issues due to survey findings. The project is funded by New Mexico Department of Transportation.

Little Walnut Road Phase 1 construction is pending approval from the New Mexico Environment Department, with bidding to commence upon approval. The project will be funded by NMDOT.

He said he expected the Parks and Recreation Comprehensive Plan Phase 1 to be completed by the end of June. SE Group has completed its site visits and community engagement events, with payment for the plan coming from legislative junior funding.

The construction of Truck Bypass Road is also pending approval from the NMED, with bidding to commence upon approval. NMDOT is funding the project.

"We have submitted three Colonias applications," Hernandez said. "We will present on the three, which include North Hurley Road Phase 3 construction for $4.9 million; Crum Road improvements planning and design for $350,000; and Franks Road improvements planning and design for $135,000. We expect the awards to be made in May."

NMDOT Transportation Project Fund applications are due April 20, he reported. "They are for the Hamilton Bridge replacement at a cost of $3.57 million and for Ridge Road Phase 1 construction at $2.2 million."

"Yesterday, I got a call from Congressman Gabe Vasquez that he has requested and put into the Appropriations Committee a fiscal year 2024 congressionally directed spending request of $400,000 for the Gila Community Center and ground improvements," Hernandez said.

He requested the commissioners approve the two Road Abandonment Committee applicants.

Hernandez noted the several action items on the agenda, which included an ordinance for wireless telecommunications facilities, a resolution on small wireless facility guidelines, a resolutions on wireless telecommunications facilities fees and the vacation of a right-of-way and acceptance of the dedication of a right-of-way on Orchard Drive in the Lake Roberts Subdivision.

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce asked if Hernandez has heard anything about making highway 35 wider for better safety of bicycle riders. "Will this right-of-way easement make it wider?"

Hernandez said: "Not to my knowledge."

Ponce said he would bring the issue up to someone.

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards said the rode her bicycle on NM 35 on Saturday. "It was scary, but everyone was respectful."

District 2 Commissioner Eloy Medina said the highway is a concern to Mimbres residents. "They have talked to me about kids walking to school and to the cultural arts museum."

The following report came from General Services Director and Fire Management Officer Randy Villa. He reported the Grant County Airport has a new employee, Dennis Quintana.

"The airport fuel farm construction will begin this summer," Villa said. "It will remain operational during construction, although until it starts we may have a supply issue. The fire base is open. Two bases in the state are open, Grant County and Alamogordo. Fire season is staring earlier. We had to fuel a tanker on April 2, for a fire in the Bootheel. The runway project has been delayed because of cool temperatures. They need it to be 50 degrees and rising to apply the sealant. All work will be done after hours, when Advanced Air has completed its flights."

He reported Corre Caminos has a new bus up and running routes. "Director Kim Dominguez will give a report at the May meeting. We are fully staffed at this time."

The DWI Program is awaiting a new vehicle, and the office has one vacant position. Director Daniel Graves will attend a grant council the week of April 17 in Santa Fe. And the program will use breathalyzers at the high school proms.

"Maintenance has been very busy," Villa reported. "Activity at Bataan Park is ramping up. The Santa Clara Easter Egg Hunt went well at the park. Victor Placencio is our recreation and parks person. Thank you to him. Senior Olympics will use the park. We issued a purchase order for the Silver Street parking lot. We are also preparing the Detention Center for the body scanner. The sewer issue at the Black Street building that closed it for a couple of days has been resolved. The construction safety project at the Health Department office on Silver Street, funded by the state, will start soon."

On the issue of fire, Villa reported the Willow prescribed burn in the Burro Mountains was completed. The Pinos Altos prescribed burn was also completed. "I attended a briefing on both fires, and they look good."

"As I said fire season has already started," he said. "We have a fire at the airport, with Whiskey Creek and Fort Bayard volunteer fire departments put it out quickly."

Villa noted that the VFDs had a total of 179 calls in March, mostly for the EMS services. "I thank those on the EMS side who are working on getting certified."

For future projects, the department is waiting on the permit to begin the Silver Street parking lot project. "The Federal Aviation Administration will award a grant for aviation apron maintenance, and we will go out to bid in May for stabilization of existing pavement and to improve drainage with a new slot drain. Again it will not shut down any activity at the airport."

Ponce said he really appreciated the Santa Clara Easter Egg Hunt and the work the county had done to prepare for it.

Villa expressed his appreciation for the Sheriff's Department helping out when someone gets locked inside the park.

"I want to emphasize that if there is a red flag alert, no burning of any kind is allowed," Villa said. "Be cautious as we get farther into fire season, especially with ashes. Make sure they are completely cold. Keep safety in mind."

Finance Officer Linda Vasquez said she continues to work on the fiscal year 2024 budget in order to present it to the board in time for questions and changes.

"Replies to the airport engineering services request for proposal is due May 8, 2023, and the RFP for Tu Casa crisis consultant services is due May 12, 2023," Vasquez reporter. "We will be going out also for RFPs for auditing services and legal services."

Edwards asked if a letter of intent for the Tu Casa services is required.

County Manager Charlene Webb replied: "Yes, but I'm not sure when."

Road Superintendent Joe Grijalva was not present to report, so the next article will begin with the report from Internet Technology Director Adam Baca.

For the previous articles, please visit https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/77696-grant-county-commission-work-session-held-april-11-2023-part-1; and https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/77752-grant-county-commission-work-session-held-april-11-2023-part-2 .