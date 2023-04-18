[Editor’s Note: This is part 5 of a multi-article series on the Commission work session on April 11, as well as on the regular meeting on April 13, 2023. This begins the work session review of the regular meeting and decisions made in the regular meeting.]

Article by Mary Alice Murphy Photos Courtesy of Grant County

Grant County Commission proclamations 041123 Grant County Commission proclamations 041123 From left are Commissioners Chris Ponce, Alicia Edwards, Billy Billings and National Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month and the Day of the Young Child Proclamation recipient and Commissioners Harry Browne and Eloy Medina https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/GC-commiss-proclamations-041123/IMG_0476child.jpg

Grant County Commission proclamations 041123 From left are Commissioners Chris Ponce, Alicia Edwards and Billing Billings, National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week Proclamation recipient Vern Laney, Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority Director, and Commissioners Eloy Medina and Harry Browne https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/GC-commiss-proclamations-041123/IMG_0477dispatch.jpg

Grant County Commission proclamations 041123 From left are Commissioners Chris Ponce and Billy Billings, Fair Housing Month recipients Linda Rowse and Marissa Villegas, and Commissioners Alicia Edwards (partially hidden), Harry Browne and Eloy Medina. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/GC-commiss-proclamations-041123/IMG_0479fair___housing.jpg

Grant County Commission proclamations 041123 From left are Commissioners Billy Billings, Alicia Edwards, Chris Ponce, National School Lunch Hero Day recipient Jeanette Castillo, Silver School Food Services, and Commissioners Harry Browne and Eloy Medina https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/GC-commiss-proclamations-041123/IMG_0480lunch.jpg

Grant County Commission proclamations 041123 From left are Commissioners Alicia Edwards and Chris Ponce, Martyn and Alex Olson Tour of the Gila Bicycle Race Week in Honor of Martyn Pearson and Alex Olsen Proclamation recipient Jack Brennan, and Commissioners Eloy Medina and Harry Browne https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/GC-commiss-proclamations-041123/IMG_0481Tour_of_Gila.jpg

At the April 11, 2023 Grant County Commission work session, after presentations and some county reports, County Manager Charlene Webb said, in her review, that the first item on the regular meeting agenda for April 13, 2023, would address a public hearing and discussion regarding Ordinance No. O-23-03, an ordinance entitled Wireless Telecommunications Facilities, Regulating the siting and Permitting of Wireless Communications Facilities.

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne commented: “It’s a matter of trusting you.”

Webb replied that the ordinance has worked well in other communities. “I think having a contractor with knowledge will be a huge benefit to the county.”

Planning Director Randy Hernandez said the contractor would attend the regular meeting on Thursday.

At the public hearing, no one gave testimony for or against the ordinance, and the hearing closed.

Commissioners approved the ordinance.

With no public input, the next items on the regular meeting agenda included several proclamations: The National Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month and the Day of the Young Child Proclamation; the National Public Safety Tele-communicators Week Proclamation; Fair Housing Month Proclamation; National Correctional Officers Week Proclamation; National School Lunch Hero Day Proclamation; and the Martyn and Alex Olson Tour of the Gila Bicycle Race Week in Honor of Martyn Pearson and Alex Olsen Proclamation.

Following the proclamations, New Mexico District 28 Sen. Siah Correa Hemphill gave update on the 2023 Legislative Session, which will be addressed in the next article.

For the previous articles, please visit https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/77696-grant-county-commission-work-session-held-april-11-2023-part-1;https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/77752-grant-county-commission-work-session-held-april-11-2023-part-2; https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/77762-grant-county-commission-work-session-held-april-11-2023-part-3; and https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/77764-grant-county-commission-work-session-held-april-11-2023-part-4.