NMDOT prepares for annual Tour of the Gila Bicycle Race

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 20 April 2023 20 April 2023

Motorists should expect various road closures and delays

 SILVER CITY - The Annual Tour of the Gila Bicycle Race begins Wednesday, April 26, 2023, running through Sunday, Apr. 30, 2023. Law enforcement agencies will provide traffic control as racers travel through various routes.

Law enforcement will be stationed on NM 90, US 180, NM 152, NM 15, and NM 35 to secure the safety of bicyclists, spectators and motorists. For more race information, visit the Tour of the Gila website at www.tourofthegila.com  or contact Jack Brennan at (575) 590-2612.

Motorists may encounter intermittent closures. Please expect delays.

Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2023, Mogollon Race: Begins on US 180 at Gough Park to NM 211 finishing at NM 159 milepost 6.7. from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in both directions with a rolling road closure.

Thursday, Apr. 27, 2023, Inner Loop Race: Begins on US 180 to NM 15 to NM 35 onto NM 152 and finishes at Fort Bayard Medical Center. The closure will be on NM 15 from milepost 7 to milepost 25 from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This will be in both directions.

Friday, Apr. 28, 2023, Tyrone Individual Time Trial: begins and finishes on NM 90 from Silver City (mile marker 39) to just north of Lordsburg (mile marker 29). The closure will take place from 8:30 a.m. until 12 noon in both directions.

Saturday, Apr. 29, 2023, Downtown Race, will be on 6th and Bullard, confined.

Sunday, Apr. 30, 2023, The Gila Monster Race, US 180 Starts at Gough Park to NM 152 onto NM 35 to NM 15, finishing at Pinos Altos. The closure will be on NM 15 from mile post 7 to milepost 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This will be in both directions.

Aaron Chavarria, Interim District One Engineer, would like to remind motorists to be extremely cautious as they travel their routes. Below are some recommended driving tips as bicyclists share our roadways during the race and after.

• Allow three feet of passing space between the right side of your vehicle and a bicyclist just as you would with a slow-moving vehicle. Maintain this distance even if there are designated bike lanes.
• Before opening your car door, look for bicyclists who may be approaching.
• Do NOT pass bicyclists if oncoming traffic is near. Wait as you would with any slow-moving vehicle, or if you are making a right turn immediately afterward. Always assume bicyclists are traveling through the intersection.
• Reduce your speed when passing bicyclists, especially if the roadway is narrow.
• Don't blast your horn when approaching bicyclists — you could startle them and cause a crash.
• Give bicyclists adequate space to maneuver. Recognize situations and obstacles which may be hazardous to cyclists, such as potholes, debris, and drain grates.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation is committed to the safety of the traveling public and appreciates your cooperation during this race. For the latest road information visit: The New Mexico Department of Transportation at www.nmroads.com or call 511.

