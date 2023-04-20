Santa Fe, NM—The New Mexico Colonias Infrastructure Board appoints former Representative Rebecca Dow to the board. Dow will join the board's current members in their mission to improve the water and wastewater infrastructure in the state's colonias.
The New Mexico Colonias Infrastructure Board (CIB) is a state-level agency with the mission of improving the health, safety, and quality of life of New Mexico's border communities. The CIB works to provide infrastructure improvements to the Colonias, which are unincorporated, rural areas typically located along the U.S.-Mexico border.
This includes providing funding for the construction of roads, sewers, water systems, and other public works projects. The CIB also provides educational and technical assistance to residents of the Colonias, and works to promote economic development in the region.
Dow served three terms in the New Mexico House of Representatives. Her previous works includes founding multiple faith-based nonprofits benefiting families with young children who live in Sierra County. She has extensive experience in state and federal grant writing and management. "I'm honored to be appointed to this committee and look forward to serving Southern New Mexico in a new way," said Dow."