By Roger Lanse
On Tuesday, Apr. 18, 2023, at about 9:49 a.m., Silver City Police Department officers were dispatched to contact a local woman in reference to her 14-year-old daughter being able to purchase alcohol at a Silver City convenience store. The woman told officers, according to an SCPD incident report, her underage daughter purchased Four Lokos and Shooters at two different times between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Saturday, Apr. 15, 2023, and that the clerk did not ask for identification either time. The report also stated the juvenile daughter received a DWI the next day, on Sunday, Apr. 16, 2023, at approximately 2:16 a.m. by a SCPD officer, and blew breath analyzer samples of .12 and .13.
The report is being forwarded to the New Mexico State Police Investigations Unit for further enquiry, according to SCPD Chief Freddie Portillo.