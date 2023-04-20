By Roger Lanse

Silver City Police Department officers were dispatched to 1202 S. Highway 90, on Tuesday, Apr. 18, 2023, at about 9:47 p.m., in reference to a domestic dispute. When an officer arrived the 26-year-old female victim was outside packing her stuff, an SCPD incident report stated.

The victim told officers she and her partner Nicholas Maldonado, 31, of the address, were arguing and he grabbed her arms and attempted to throw her outside, also grabbing her neck and proceeding to "choke her." According to the report, the victim did not state if she lost consciousness and the officer did not see any markings on the victim's neck. When the victim called for law enforcement, the report said, Maldonado began to throw out all her stuff. The victim originally told Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority dispatchers that Maldonado was under the influence of meth, according to a blotter entry.

Officers then contacted Maldonado who was standing on the front porch of the residence holding a baby. According to the report, Maldonado refused to give officers his side of the story saying he did not want to speak with law enforcement. He was told to give the baby he was holding to another officer.

Maldonado was arrested, transported to SCPD for paperwork, and booked into the Grant County Detention Center on a charge of battery on a household member. According to GCDC staff, Maldonado was released Wednesday, Apr. 19, on an unsecured bond.