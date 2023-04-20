Kidnapping charges await man when located

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 20 April 2023 20 April 2023

By Roger Lanse

On Monday, Apr. 17, 2023, Silver City Police Department officers contacted a local woman who stated she was shopping at the Silver City Food Co-op with her infant son and 8-year-old daughter. Finishing her shopping and standing in line at the register to pay, her daughter left the line to return a lemon to the produce section as they had selected one too many. At this time, according to an affidavit for arrest warrant dated Apr. 20, 2023, the mother saw a thin male in his 20s with long dark hair come running from the east side of the store She watched as the man wrapped both arms around her 8-year-old daughter from behind and began dragging her toward the door.

However, the affidavit stated, the man dropped the young girl when he got to the door and ran south on Bullard Street. Surveillance footage from inside the store failed to capture the incident as the cameras were facing the register, not the door.

The next day, Tuesday, Apr. 18, SCPD officers, according to the affidavit, again contacted the mother and daughter. The mother stated she originally thought someone was playing a joke on her when she saw her daughter being dragged toward the door. She had her infant child in her arms and was about to run after her daughter when the man suddenly released the daughter and ran south, she told officers. She advised there was a little delay in calling for Law Enforcement as she was in shock and was trying to calm her daughter who was very scared and crying. The daughter told officers she thought the man was trying to take her.

On Wednesday, Apr. 19, with the help of additional witnesses and photo lineups, Rudy Mesa Jr., 23 to 24-years-of-age, of Silver City, was identified as the assailant, the affidavit said. One witness stated Mesa was issued an indefinite criminal trespass warning on Monday, Apr. 17, to a Gold Street address after he showed up looking for the witness' 11-year-old cousin who he had hurt in the past.

According to the affidavit, Mesa has been charged with one count of kidnapping in the second degree. A warrant will be issued for Mesa's arrest, the affidavit stated.

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 