Western New Mexico University held the 56th running of The Great Race on Saturday, April 22, 2023. The race began with bored students 56 years ago taking their beds out of their dorm rooms and pushing them around the campus. It became a tradition. Teams now use push carts. The race pits alumni and student teams against one another. See who won this year's race by viewing the photo essay below:
Photos by Paul Michaud
The trophies are set up before the race
The Alumni team pushes through the mud pit
Team Tyrone Terrors enters the pit.
The Push Team arrives
Chi Alpha enters the pit with Team Pour Decisions close behind
Fender bender
Close racing as the Tyrone Terrors and Pour Decisions make the corner onto West Street
Pour Decisions is first into the mud pit on Lap #2
Push Power
Pour Decisions celebrate a 1st Place finish
Andy and the Pour Decisions team celebrate their overall victory
Thomas Lares, Captain of the Tyrone Terrors shows off the award for Most Spirit in the Great Race 2023
