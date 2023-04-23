This photo was taken of only some of the NHD students who participated in the New Mexico History Conference that recently took place in Silver City. Photo by Mary Alice Murphy

The National History Day coaches for the Silver Consolidated Schools are Claudie Thompson and Lee Wilson. The theme this year was Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas.

Below is the list of the awardees. Only 1st and 2nd place go to the National Competition, but included are the 3rd place projects as well since they received a medal. Also included are the special awards.



The topics of each person's and group's award, 1st and 2nd places that will allow them to go on to nationals, is in parentheses after the medalists’ name(s).

Senior Individual Paper

• 2nd place - Brianna Clark (Adelina Otero-Warren)

Senior Group Exhibit

• 3rd place - Allyson Terrazas, Lyah Hartwell, Bailey Klement

Senior Individual Exhibit:

• 1st Place- Katelyn Rogers (Jacques Cousteau)

• 2nd Place- Isabel Smith (Heliocentric Theory)

• 3rd Place- Jordyn Martinez

Senior Group Website:

• 1st Place- Anson Beck, Ryan Chadwick, Makayla Martinez (Haber-Bosch Process)

Senior Individual Website:

• 1st Place- Grace Montoya (Blackdom, NM)

• 2nd Place- Lauren Brueggemann (Edward Abbey)

• 3nd Place- Julia Tavizon

Senior Individual Documentary

• 1st Place- Josh Beck (Snow White/Animation)

Senior Group Documentary

• 1st Place- Isaac Beck, Kylee Jones, Elizabeth McDonald (Dickey Chapelle)

• 3rd Place- Adri Mondello, Analeya Gonzales

Senior Group Performance:

• 1st Place- Casey Rogers, Colton Traeger, Lane Porter (Olivia de Havilland)

• 2nd Place- Sophia Abeyta, Isabel Curtis David Gorman, Sofia Lira-Diaz (Susan Magoffin)

Senior Individual Performance

• 3rd Place- Faith Pellegrino

Special Awards:

• Asian American History Special Award: Dawn Jameson, Abigail Anderson

• Environmental History Special Award: Lauren Brueggemann

• Office of the State Historian Award: Grace Montoya

"We are extremely proud of all of our students. They have dedicated themselves all year to their projects,” Thompson said. “This year we had more students—19—qualify for the national competition than we've ever had. This is a testament to the quality of students we have in our National History Day program."

He thanked the parents, the school administration, and the community for their continued support. “They allow us to challenge the kids and have high expectations. The skills they learn from National History Day are second to none."

Wilson echoed the sentiments: "We are proud of all our students' accomplishments. They have worked tirelessly to make their projects the best they can be. Their early mornings and late nights paid off. I am so fortunate to work with these amazing students."

He, too, said: "We appreciate all the support that the parents, administration, and community have provided us since the start of the program at Silver High. Their encouragement enables us to continue to try to make our students the best they can be. The skills that they learn in National History Day will continue to benefit them long after high school."

The students’ trip to Washington, D.C., along with coaches and chaperones will take place June 9-17, 2023. The participants will not only compete with other students from around the country, but they will also have the opportunity to tour the D.C. area.

Thompson reminded the community: "With more students qualified this year, it means we need more funds to support this once-in-a-lifetime trip. We are currently fundraising and seeking donations. Anybody that is willing to support us please contact me, Claudie Thompson at 575-654-5591 or Lee Wilson at 575 -956-5075.”

You can find more information on National History Day by visiting the website, https://nhd.org/en/