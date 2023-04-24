Grant County, NM – On April 23, 2023, at around 1:20 p.m., the New Mexico State Police investigated a fatal crash involving a single vehicle on White Water Road off State Road 90 south of Silver City, NM
The initial investigation indicated that a 2004 Buick, driven by Tyler Trusty (35) of Caballo, NM was traveling eastbound on White Water Road. For reasons still under investigation, Mr. Trusty left the roadway and struck a dirt embankment, causing the vehicle to roll over. Mr. Trusty sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Office of the Medical Examiner.
Alcohol appears to be a contributing factor in this crash, and seat belts do not appear to be properly utilized.
This crash is being investigated by the New Mexico State Police.