Photos and videos by Lynn Janes
The Grant County 4-H booth at Gough Park
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Earth-Day-CDT-Days-042223/ED_4-H.jpg
Gila Resources Information Project booth
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Earth-Day-CDT-Days-042223/ED_GilaRes.jpg
The north side of Gough Park had booths
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Earth-Day-CDT-Days-042223/ED_NorthSide.jpg
The large sycamore tree at Gough Park puts out its new foliage for the event.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Earth-Day-CDT-Days-042223/ED_Sycamore.jpg
Silver City Watershed Keepers had information for visitors
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Earth-Day-CDT-Days-042223/ED_Watershed.jpg
Saturday April 22, 2023, celebrated the 53-year tradition of the holiday. It took place at Gough Park and this year was celebrated with the Continental Divide Trail Days.
The event listed 64 different organizations participating. They ranged from Advocates for Snake Preservation to WNMU (Western New Mexico University) Outdoors program. They also had several organizations and outdoor gear sales from out of the area. Several local musicians also performed throughout the day.
The two videos below show the east side and west side of Gough Park.