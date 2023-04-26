By Roger Lanse

Bayard Police Department officers responded to a harassment call on Grant Street, Thursday, Apr. 20, 2023, regarding a neighbor throwing rocks. When an officer arrived at the location, according to a BPD incident report, the officer observed Tom Nevarez, standing in his backyard, "pick up an object and throw it in the direction of (the victim's) home."

The victim told officers she has had ongoing problems with Nevarez but doesn't know why. Officers proceeded to Nevarez' residence and stated Nevarez appeared to be upset judging from his facial expressions, his pacing, and his yelling of obscenities. When officers told Nevarez they had witnessed him throwing something at his neighbor's home, Nevarez became defensive, the report said, and stated he had been throwing things at a "white target."

The victim presented to officers a video on her cell phone showing Nevarez yelling and throwing things at her home.

Nevarez was arrested on charges of resisting, evading, or obstructing an officer; disorderly conduct; and propulsion of missiles. After being arrested, Nevarez said he had been drinking alcohol and was "sorry."

Grant County Detention Center staff told the Beat, Nevarez was booked into that facility on Apr. 20 and released on Monday, Apr. 24.