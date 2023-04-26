Photos by Paul Michaud
Today, Wednesday, April 26, 2023, the Tour of the Gila, which has been happening around Grant County and into Catron County for 36 years, made a bold start with the UCI Women and UCI Men riding the 73 miles to Mogollon. The first slideshow is of the UCI women, the second of the UCI Men.
Tour of the Gila Stage 1 042623 UCI women
Austin Killips (#114) and the Amy D Foundation Team assemble at the start
Team Competitive Edge Racing gets ready for the run to Mogollon
Holly Breck (#15) and the DNA Pro Cycling Team wait for the start
The UCI Women begin the 73-mile race to Mogollon
Tour of the Gila Stage 1 042623 UCI Men
The Yoeleo Factory Team poses for pictures before the start of Stage 1
Ethan Dunham and the Above and Beyond Cancer Team check in before the start
Miguel Lopez Moreno (#16) and Team Medellin from Colombia before the start
Ethan Sittlington and the Toronto Hustle Team are ready to hit the road
Members of the Canel’s Zerouno Team hang out at the back of the starting grid
The UCI Men leave Gough Park
The Peloton heads down Pope Street.
