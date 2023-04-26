By Roger Lanse
On Wednesday, Apr. 27, 2023, at about 5:38 p.m., the Silver City Fire Department and Pinos Altos Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded to a grass fire in the 4400 block of Cottonwood Avenue.
SCFD Assistant Chief Aaron Seavers and SCFD Lt. Colton Allen told the Beat the fire reached about half an acre in size and did threaten one structure, a single-story adobe family dwelling. The home was not damaged as fire fighters kept the blaze from reaching the house. The fire was extinguished at about 6:10 p.m., with mopping up hot spots continuing until approximately 7 p.m. There were no evacuations, and no injuries were reported.
PAVFR provided about 10 personnel and three brush trucks, while SCFD had six firefighters on the fire with two brush trucks and one engine. A nearby hydrant supplied water.
The cause of the fire, according to Allen, was an exploding electrical insulator which rained sparks on the dry grass beneath. Residents in the area told firefighters they were without electrical power.