Photos by Paul Michaud
Stage 2 of the Tour of the Gila takes the men on the Inner Loop, the Trail of the Mountain Spirits National Scenic Byway. Some categories began in Pinos Altos, while six other races began on the grounds of the Fort Bayard National Landmark, west on US 180 and north on NM 15 to NM 35 to NM 15 to NM 356 back to Fort Bayard on US 180 for the finish. The UCI Men ride of 123.9 miles and the UCI Women for 98.2 miles.
The first slideshow is of the UCI Men, the second of the UCI women.
Race Leaders at the start of Stage 2 (L to R) Caleb Classen, Best Young Rider; Miguel Lopez Moreno, Race Leader and KOM; Stefan Verhoeff, Sprint Leader
UCI Men Begin Stage 2, The Inner Loop
Ignacio Prado of Canel’s Zerouno claims the win in Stage 2
Stage 2 winners (L to R) 2nd Place Brayan Sanchez, 1st Place Ignacio Prado and 3rd Place Alex Hoehn
Race Leaders after Stage 2 (L to R) Caleb Classen, Best Young Rider; Torbjorn Røed, Race Leader and King of the Mountain; Ignacio Prado, Sprint Leader
Queen of the Mountain Austin Killips of the Amy D Foundation Team before the race
Team 3T Q&M Cycling stages for the start
Race Leader Elizabeth Prieto Castenada and her Pato Bike teammate before the race
Race Leaders at the starting line (L to R) Nadia Gontova, Best Young Rider; Rylee McMullen, Sprint Leader; Elizabeth Prieto Castenada, Race Leader; and Austin Killips Queen of the Mountain
The UCI Women roll out on Stage 2
Marlies Mejias of Team Virginia’s Blue Ridge 24 takes the Stage 2 victory
Stage 2 Winner (L to R) Maeghan Easler, 2nd Place; Marlies Mejias, 1st Place and Shayna Powless, 3rd Place
Race Leaders after Stage 2 (L to R) Nadia Gontova, Best Young Rider; Austin Killips, Queen of the Mountain; Elizabeth Prieto Castenada, Race Leader and Shayna Powless, Sprint Leader
Below are the PDFs of the race results: