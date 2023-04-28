By Roger Lanse
On Wednesday, Apr, 19, 2023, at about 5:32 p.m. Bayard Police Department officers were dispatched to Our Lady of Fatima property regarding five subjects reported trespassing. According to a BPD incident report, officers made contact with the subjects, one of which was very uncooperative, refusing to identify himself and fleeing on foot. Officers pursued the fleeing male to 1100 Tom Foy Blvd. where the male resisted arrest by pulling away and taking a fighting stance.
At this point, the 15-year-old male was tased, taken into custody, and charged with resisting, evading, or obstructing an officer, criminal trespass, concealing identity, and assault upon a peace officer. A juvenile probation officer was contacted who did not approve a hold, the report said.
The juvenile was medically cleared on scene by EMS and released to his mother.