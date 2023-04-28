Photos by Paul Michaud
Friday, April 28, 2023, featured Stage 3, the Tyrone Time Trials of the Marty (Pearson) and Alex (Olsen) Tour of the Gila.
The first slideshow is of the UCI Men, with the second slideshow featuring UCI Women. Results will be posted in a separate article when they arrive
Canel’s Zerouno Team sets up for a day of racing at Tyrone
Every bike must be inspected before the race
Checking critical dimensions
Brayan Sanchez of Team Medellin finished Second in Stage 2 on Thursday
Time Trial winner Walter Vargas of Team Medellin starts the race
Sprint Leader Ignacio Prado starts the Time Trial
Alex Hoehn starts a race where he will finish in 3rd Place
Richard Arnopol of Project Echelon starts out
Torbjorn Røed, Race Leader and King of the Mountain gets started
Race Leaders after Stage 3 (L to R) Ignacio Prado, Sprint Leader; Torbjorn Røed, Race Leader and King of the Mountain; Caleb Classen, Best Young Rider
Time Trial Winners (L to R) Torbjorn Røed, 2nd Place; Walter Vargas, 1st Place and Alex Hoehn, 3rd Place
Sprint Leader Shayna Powless starts her race
Stage 3 winner Emily Ehrlich at the start
Maeghan Easler will finish in 2nd Place
Best Young Rider Nadia Gontova gets ready to start
Queen of the Mountain Austin Killips will finish 3rd today
Race Leader Elizabeth Prieto Castenada of Team Pato Bike starts her Time Trial
Stage 3 winners (L to R) Maeghan Easler, 2nd Place; Emily Ehrlich, 1st Place; Austin Killips, 3rd Place
Race Leaders (L to R) Nadia Gontova, Best Young Rider; Austin Killips, Race Leader and Queen of the Mountain; Shayna Powless, Sprint Leader
