The Grant County Sheriff's Office is looking for assistance in reference to a missing person's report. Adrian Torres was last seen in the area of #4 Shannon Rd in Silver City, New Mexico. He was last seen and heard from the early morning of April 30, 2023 at approximately 1:39 A.M.
Adrian Torres was last seen wearing a gray in color Kansas City Chiefs hoodie, blue jeans, brown cowboy boots, and a camouflage ball cap with the Kansas City Chiefs logo on it. Adrian is about 5ft 9in tall and approximately 260lbs. Adrian has a tattoo on his right forearm of the Punisher Skull, tattoo on his right shoulder "Naomi," and a ring tattoo on his left ring finger.
If anyone has any information regarding Adrian Torres on his whereabouts, Please contact the Grant County Sheriff's Office at 575-574-0100 or Central Dispatch at 575-388-8840.