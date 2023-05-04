FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR THE LOWLANDS AND MOUNTAINS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEW MEXICO... .Conditions dry out on today as the plume of moisture departs to the east. A deep upper trough over the Great Basin will induce a moderately strong surface low in southeast Colorado and result in breezy conditions for Friday. Temperatures remain near average for early May with deep thermal mixing during the afternoon and even drier air than today. Southwest winds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph are expected on Friday. Minimum RHs will be 7 to 10 percent in the lowlands and 10 to 15 percent in the mountains excluding the Sacramento Mountains. Fire weather conditions will improve Friday night as winds subside and relative humidity recovers above critical levels.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR

BREEZY WINDS AN DRY CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 110, 111,

AND 112...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM to 8 PM

MDT Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 110. Fire weather zone

111. Fire weather zone 112.

* WIND...Southwest winds at 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY...7 to 10 percent in the lowlands. 10 to 15 percent

in the mountains.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.