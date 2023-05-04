Please be informed that the UCI acknowledges that transgender athletes may wish to compete in accordance with their gender identity.

In March 2020, the UCI published rules governing the participation of transgender athletes in events on the UCI International Calendar in the category corresponding to their new gender identity.

With a view to promoting the integration of transgender athletes into competitive sport, while maintaining fairness, equal opportunities and the safety of competitions, an update of the eligibility rules was announced in 2022. Please find more details on the change of eligibility rules in the UCI press release published on 16 June 2022: https://www.uci.org/pressrelease/uci-management-committee-approves-the-federations-agenda-2030-and-awards-the/2YzsHNKvfDZTytpsYw5e6p

The UCI rules are based on the latest scientific knowledge and have been applied in a consistent manner. The UCI continues to follow the evolution of scientific findings and may change its rules in the future as scientific knowledge evolves.

For more information, we invite you to also the consult the paper published by Professor Xavier Bigard: "The current knowledge on the effects of gender-affirming treatment on markers of performance in transgender female cyclists, updated June 2022":https://assets.ctfassets.net/761l7gh5x5an/4EopPD4g1xjd0aNct2SCPt/8987aec0f5a3bc020411dd2bf8cfea7e/Transgender_athletes_in_cycling_June_2022.pdf