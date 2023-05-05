By Mary Alice Murphy

Photos by Lynn Janes

SC-GC Chamber of Commerce Luncheon 050223 Silver City-Grant County Chamber of Commerce Luncheon 050223 Rep. Luis Terrazas laughs about his tea and lemonade looking like beer. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/C-of-C-luncheon-050423/CH1.jpg

Silver City-Grant County Chamber of Commerce Luncheon 050223 Former Rep. Rebecca Dow talks about her great experiences with the programs about to be presented https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/C-of-C-luncheon-050423/CH2.jpg

Silver City-Grant County Chamber of Commerce Luncheon 050223 James Fielder, New Mexico Workforce Connection jobs programs operations manager. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/C-of-C-luncheon-050423/CH3.jpg

Silver City-Grant County Chamber of Commerce Luncheon 050223 Brandy Wesley, NM Workforce Connection jobs programs business services consultant https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/C-of-C-luncheon-050423/CH4.jpg

Silver City-Grant County Chamber of Commerce Luncheon 050223 Collette Baker, NM Workforce Connection jobs programs business services consultant https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/C-of-C-luncheon-050423/CH5.jpg

The monthly Silver City-Grant County Chamber of Commerce held its monthly luncheon at the Grant County Veterans Memorial Business and Conference Center on May 2, 2023.

The chamber joined up with District 39 Rep. Luis Terrazas to host him and representatives of the Workforce Connection Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act representatives out of Las Cruces to discuss programs to help businesses find employees and interns.

Terrazas said the agency shows how government "can actually help us. This is Small Business Week, so I'm trying to bring funding to small businesses and help them get young people into their workforce."

He noted that small businesses have struggled through the pandemic and now with inflation and higher prices. "We have low labor participation rates, so we want to try to connect people with jobs."

Terrazas made two announcements. The first was about a speaker that evening at Light Hall on the Western New Mexico University campus, and an announcement told attendees about a concert by the Silver Chorale, Friday, May 5 at 7 p.m. at Terrazas Funeral Chapel at the corner of U.S 180 and Fort Bayard Road.

Former Rep. Rebecca Dow said she told Terrazas about the WIOA programs. "I was 26-years-old and had just moved back to my hometown of Truth or Consequences. I saw the need for childcare, so I opened a facility. The state at that time was paying more for a stray dog in a shelter than it was for working families to get childcare. I started hiring people, but no one had the licensing and certification necessary to provide childcare. I helped set up dual enrollment at the high school, so people could get the training and licenses they needed to work in childcare. When they completed their training, I placed them into our program, which was the only one for early childhood education in the community. They got paid for working and earned experience toward their certification. We educated 36 Public Education Department certified teachers who were touched by the WIOA programs. It is critical to give credit for all the work experience they get. This program works. It can also build up your program and fill critical gaps."

Terrazas introduced James Fielder, as operations manager of the Las Cruces office of New Mexico Workforce Connection. Fielder noted they support several programs. "Our programs are designed for the southwestern region, which includes seven counties—Sierra, Otero, Doña Ana, Grant, Luna, Hidalgo and Catron. We work out of Las Cruces. We have two categories for employees—in-school and out-of-school adults. We offer on-the-job training and job readiness, as part-time work. Those out-of-school are ages 16-24, and if they don't have a GED, we help them get it and do training on job readiness. We pay wages to the employer, so the students or adults get the skills that are valuable for them. We have support services. We also help them purchase clothes needed for the job. We can also intervene with a family issue or needed childcare."

"You provide the place for them to work; we pay the hourly wage," Fielder continued. "For those out-of-school we do financial literacy, give them pay incentives to get their GED, as well as pay for the cost of the test."

Brandy Wesley works in the Las Cruces office as a business services consultant. "It's nice to be out in the community. As James has said, we have several programs. The adult program helps dislocated adults, such as if they lost a job. We offer transitional jobs, as well as a program for entry level employees to get critical work skills. We reimburse the employer for 120 days during the contract. For skilled positions, we pay up to six months. We pay 50 percent or 75 percent of the wages, depending on the number of employees in the business. If they start as a youth, they can transition to a full-time position. Our goal is to try to get them into college or a certification program. We have a number of different providers who help the youths until they can get them into an adult program. We're trying to get them to better themselves through a transitional job or into a real job. Nine times out of 10, the financial reason they are not getting jobs is because of school, work or childcare needs. They have no reason not to be successful. We follow them for a year after the contracts, and we help them if we can. We intervene if they have an issue and talk to the employer. We have the No. 1 adult program in the country."

Cruz asked about the 50 percent or 75 percent payment of wages.

Fielder said it depends on the size of the company. "For those with fewer than 50 employees, we pay 75 percent."

Cruz asked if an employee could re-enroll in a program.

Fielder said they can get from six months up to a year-and-a-half in a transitional job or on-the-job training for 6 to 7½ months. He mentioned the Glitz Beauty College in Las Cruces. "I started with her when it was a simple barber shop. Eight years later, she has a beauty college in Las Cruces, as well as one in Albuquerque and another in Santa Fe. She received about $300,000 through all our programs. A business in Socorro got about $280,000. We don't tell you what to do with the money. We hope you put it back into the community."

Collette Baker, also a business services consultant, talked about tuition for those with low-income. "We're shifting away from the traditional first year of college, now that the tuition is free. We're focusing on the trades, such as HVAC, plumbing, CDL driver training, heavy equipment and the like. To qualify, the program is income-based, and it has to be a job in demand."

Dow asked what the cap is for a training account.

Baker said it is $4,000 and requires the applicant to fill out a form. "We can do online classes or if they drive to Las Cruces or Socorro, we can help with fuel costs. However, we can support them, we try to help. If there is any barrier, if we have the capability, we try to address it."

Terrazas noted that Grant County has a beauty school. "Can they be added to the program?" Baker said yes, they could.

Dow noted the application process takes about six months.

Cruz said Legacy Auto and Whiskey Creek Zocalo had used the programs. "We promote your program, because it has been very helpful to employers."

Fielder said: "What we're trying to do is to help kids not have to get loans. They have to apply for the Fast Fund. We will cover whatever a Pell grant doesn't cover."

Terrazas said: "This is the perfect program, but people don't know about it. This is a perfect way for kids to get an education or training. It takes all of us to have a functioning community. We're going through a transition after the pandemic. It was like a long vacation, except that it devastated those who were trying to come back to work. We want to make sure you can talk to the folks with these programs. It's nice to know we can get youth working, as well as adults."

Cruz said, as chamber director, he knows that businesses are struggling, but "I also know a lot are taking advantage of this program."

In announcements, Cruz said he wanted to talk about the Fourth of July festivities. "Lady Liberty is our theme this year for our festivities in the park. The theme of the parade is Patriotic Freedom. Don't forget the Ice Cream Social at the Silver City Museum."

He also announced the annual rodeo will take place June 9 and 10. Fiesta Latina will take place June 15-18 at the university.

"Keep us in mind here at the conference center for any event," Cruz said.

Silver City Councilor and Mayor Pro Tem Guadalupe Cano announced a Townhall meeting on homelessness on Tuesday, May 16, from 6-8 p.m. "It will be a listening session. Hopefully people will have solutions."

Karen Beckenbach of the Grant County Community Concert Association announced an event the association, in conjunction with the university and the American Legion, would host on May 21, 2023 at Bataan Memorial Park, featuring speakers and the 1st Armored Division Band out of El Paso.

Cyndi Donovan reminded people of the May 4 Day of Prayer at Gough Park at noon.

Tighe Burg of Recreation Works, which offers repair services for recreational vehicles, said they were hosting an Anything-but-a-Car Show on June 4 in the conference center parking lot.

Friday, May 5, was the Silver City Art Association First Friday event from 5-7 p.m.

Give Grandly will take place Saturday, May 6, at the MainStreet Plaza in downtown Silver City from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with more than 60 non-profits participating.

For more information on the jobs programs, please visit https://www.employnm.com .