Crime Victims Rights Week – left to right , Mayor Ken Ladner, . Albert Placencio, Maya Chavarria

Farmer Appreciation – front row Councilor Guadalupe Cano Back row - Town Clerk Alfred Sedillo, Town Attorney Jim Reynolds, Chief of Police Freddie Portillo, Councilor Lucian Farmer, Mayor Ken Ladner, Assistant Town Manager James Marshall, Councilor Nicholas Prince, Councilor Joe Ray.Photos and article by Lynn Janes

Silver City held a work session April 25, 2023. The meeting started with Mayor Ken Ladner calling the meeting to order and leading the Pledge of Allegiance and salute to the New Mexico state flag. Council members attending the meeting included Lucian Farmer, Jose Ray, Nicholas Prince, and Guadalupe Cano.

The council approved the agenda for the work session.

This work session would address the names each council member had for the committee to start the process of deciding what they would be looking for in a new town manager. Alex Brown, town manager, will retire in November of 2024.

Farmer suggested that they discuss it at the next work session. "I will not be here, and I didn't get a list of names." Prince agreed but still had a list of names to suggest. He said the process needs to have transparency and make sure all feel good about the transition. Ray said they needed to pick ordinary citizens and he had a few names. Prince said he had a few people ask him what this committee would look like. They need a healthy standard for schedules and make sure all can work together.

Cano gave her list to the council. Jack Howell, he served as a former educator, WNMU (Western New Mexico University) Hall of Fame, a multigenerational family and is very familiar with the hire-and-fire process. Mick Smith works with the Grant County Community Foundation, and she has a firm hand on where the town is heading. Cano said they needed to honor the Apache lands and felt Joe Saenz would be a good fit. Anthony Verovich, a lifelong resident, coach also has young kids. Fred Baca has worked with the Grant County Senior Olympics, served as an educator and a LULAC (League of United Latin American Citizens) member.

Ray gave them his list for the committee. Wendy Phillips, a resident of Boston Hill area, and Ronald Ortega, a lifelong resident. Both people talk with a lot of people and would have a good understanding of the community. He said he had two others he would talk about later.

Prince gave one name, Richard Cano. Farmer said he thought Mick Smith would be a great choice. They talked about including business owners. Also putting out an ad to let people know.

Ladner had a list to give the council of people he thought would be good for the committee. Matty Eagle has worked on Penny Park for some time and has young children. She also now works from home as a CPA. Romeo Cruz, chamber director. Suzie Trujillo has been active with many community organizations. George Carr, a retired attorney and active in the community. Gail Stanford has been on the Silver City School Board and part of the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union) .

Cano said she had talked to Cruz, and he told her he would not be interested.

Farmer said they needed to come up with a structure for the committee, like day, time, frequency, etc. Cano felt they would not need a lot of meetings. They decided that July would be a good kick off time for the committee to start.

Ladner said they would need a full council before they did anything. His reference had to do with this being Farmer's last meeting and Ladner would appoint someone for his seat.

Prince said the committee would need to start with a job description.

Ray said he felt they have been moving in the right direction. The new swimming pool being built soon and a lot of events coming up.

Farmer said the town had a bright future and the tourism industry has been growing.

Ray wanted to also point out how much Freeport McMoRan had done for the town and how important they have been.

Ladner adjourned the work session.

Silver City held a regular meeting April 25, 2023. The meeting started with Mayor Ken Ladner calling the meeting to order and leading the Pledge of Allegiance and salute to the New Mexico state flag. Council members attending the meeting included Lucian Farmer, Jose Ray, Nicholas Prince, and Guadalupe Cano.

The council approved the agenda.

Ceremonies none currently.

Proclamations

Crime Victims Rights Week. Albert Placencio and Maya Chavarria gave a short presentation. They would hold an event at the Global Resource Center with speakers.

As this was the last meeting for Farmer, they presented him with a letter of appreciation. They also had a basket with gifts for him.

Council comments

Ray brought up the large number of animals in the park at the past event and referred to the ordinance against it. Some events recognize this, and some don't. Maybe they need to put signs up saying NO DOGS. People may not like him bringing this up, but it needed to be said.

Ray said he had a bad experience at GRMC (Gila Regional Medical Center) recently. They had to wait seven hours to be seen. In that time a woman came in throwing up and no one came, a very sick child came in, and no one came.

Prince brought attention to the mental health crisis and lack of public safety. "Now it is warming up and we will have a lot more people." He asked about the hotline and said he had been happy that they had received more funding. He encouraged people to get involved. He wished Farmer the best and told him it had been an honor to serve with him.

Farmer said he had been taken back by the letter of appreciation and gift. He had learned a lot and realized he took a lot for granted. "It has been a pleasure to work with all of you. Please keep the passion." He gave a special thanks to Cano for her help. He wished Alex Brown the best in his retirement.

Cano said she had a long list. She asked that everyone be careful driving since Tour of the Gila would be starting. She thanked Trails and Open Spaces for all their hard work. She suggested that at the next work session they talk about social media and Facebook.

Cano said she wished the town would keep them up to date on things happening. Recently she had people ask her about incidents that happened that she had no idea of. She referred to a dead body found and a federal raid. "We need to know what is going on, so we don't look stupid. I have asked for this over and over."

May 1, 2023, a meeting would be held at the veteran's memorial for the public concerning the Grapevine Campground. She encouraged people to attend.

May 16, 2023, Cano, Commissioner Chris Ponce, and Patrick Cohn will host a town meeting at the convention center at 6:00 pm. The reason will have to do with the homeless issue in our community. They will discuss ideas that would house them but keep residents safe.

Ray asked about the dog order and if the town needed help. He did say they needed to be mindful of service animals.

Ladner made the disclaimer that the council comments do not reflect the policies of the town.

Cano wanted to add a thank you to Farmer. "It has been the best year I have served on the council with you. You made us look and work harder."

The council approved the minutes from the April 11, 2023, meeting.

Public input

Mick Smith wanted to remind everyone about Give Grandly coming up. This will be the event's ten-year anniversary. They have music and food this year. The event will have 63 nonprofits participating. She pointed out that Silver City has more nonprofits per capita than any other town in New Mexico. Donors can also go online and donate to any of the participating organizations at https://www.givegrandly.org through May 26.

Reports

Alex Brown, town manager, was not available so James Marshall, assistant town manager gave the report.

He introduced Vernon Laney, the newly appointed director of the dispatch center. Marshall said they had looked for three years. Laney will face some extreme challenges and an aged infrastructure to update.

Cano said he was more than welcome to meet with them anytime.

Marshall said he didn't have anything new for updates on the current projects happening.

Public hearings none currently.

Unfinished business none currently.

New business

The council approved ordinance 1317. This ordinance repeals ordinance 1270 which pertains to the Agmechtronix LLC manufacturing facility as an economic development project. The city had been required to do the ordinance originally but since the company has met all the requirements the town can release the mortgage.

The council approved ordinance 1318. This ordinance will be the notice of intent for the permission of the sale and transfer of the property know as Dorsey Springs. The sale will be to the United States Department of Agriculture, Forest Service. The property location is just above Allen Springs and 40 acres and surrounding by national forest.

The council approved the RFP (request for proposal) bid 22/23 for the 32nd Street roadway, drainage, sidewalk, and ADA improvements. It will be from Swan Street to Pinos Altos Road. The bid went to Southwest Concrete. The town received two bids. The other had come from Spartan. Southwest Concrete came in lower.

Meeting adjourned.