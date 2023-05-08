Body of deceased found by hiker on the early afternoon of May 3, 2023 has been identified. The Grant County Sheriff's Office received a call from the US Forest Service in regards to a deceased body found in the area of Highway 15 mile marker 18. Sheriff's Detectives responded to the area conducting an ongoing investigation. With the assistance of El Paso Sector Evidence Collection Team, the deceased found was positively identified as the missing person Adrian Torres. Adrian Torres was reported missing on April 30, 2023 after not returning home that night. The Grant County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest on Luis Vega, 38, and charged him with an Open Count of Murder and one charge of Tampering with Evidence. He is currently being held at the Grant County Detention Center awaiting to be arraigned. Family of decedent has been notified and this is still an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information please contact the Grant County Sheriff's Office at 575-574-0100 or Central Dispatch at 575-388-8840.