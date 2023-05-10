A Florida student was arrested for the threat: https://www.news-journalonline.com/story/news/crime/2023/05/05/florida-school-threat-ends-in-arrest-of-coral-gables-girl-18/70189721007/?fbclid=IwAR0O_EiI8B7PLKN0mz1Arv1QiTVVw2ViMXHR7B3F5GMdYHE6d1B6bz-Gcao

SANTA FE –On Wednesday, a student in Roswell, NM received a social media message stating that an attack on the school was imminent. The same messaging has been received by students at school districts across the state. Local law enforcement has increased their presence at schools in response to the threat. The New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) is coordinating information from local law enforcement and the FBI who are investigating the cause of the threats but currently, they are not considered credible. DHSEM is coordinating with law enforcement partners and the New Mexico Public Education Department to ensure student safety.

Statement issued by Silver City Consolidated Schools:

On behalf of our community, I would like to express our sincerest gratitude for your unwavering commitment to protecting our greatest treasure: our children. Your dedication to ensuring their safety is truly remarkable. Today was an unbelievably stressful day for all of us. But it is because of your tireless efforts and selfless service that our children can live, learn, and grow in a safe and secure environment. Today, we saw Sheriff’s Deputies, Silver City PD and NM State Troopers vigilantly guarding our hearts. We know that your jobs are not easy, and that you face many challenges and dangers in the line of duty. We want you to know that your hard work does not go unnoticed. We appreciate everything that you do, and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

