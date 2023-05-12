By Lynn Janes
The town of Bayard held a special meeting April 27, 2023. The meeting started with Mayor Chon Fierro calling the meeting to order. Attendance at the meeting included Mayor Pro tem Raul Villanueva, councilors Frances Gonzales, and Jose Diaz. Eloy Medina did not attend.
The council approved the agenda.
The council went into closed session to discuss personnel matters for the maintenance department having to do with Adrian Badillo continuing administrative leave.
Open session
The council approved the continuation of administrative leave for Adrian Badillo in the maintenance department. This would continue until April 30, 2023 and report to his new position at the waste water treatment plant May 1, 2023
The next regular meeting will be May 8, 2023
Meeting adjourned.