By Lynn Janes

The Village of Santa Clara held its regular meeting April 27, 2023. Mayor Richard Bauch called the meeting to order and led the Pledge of Allegiance. Mayor Pro Tem Albert Esparza, trustees, Olga Amador, Arnold Lopez, and Peter Erickson attended.

The council approved the agenda for the meeting with one change to move the closed session to after the mayor's report.

The council approved the minutes from the April 13, 2023, meeting.

Mayor's report

They will be starting the Bellm Street project the following week. Bauch said it has been wonderful to see it finally happen. The village has been working on the project for a long time.

Bauch thanked the maintenance department for all the help with the clean-up project.

The council went into closed session.

The council came back to open session and Bauch said no decisions had been made.

New Business

The council approved to promote Larry Montoya to fire chief from interim fire chief. Bauch said he had been doing a good job. Now the assistant chief position would be open, and they will start advertising in house first.

Robby Ramirez had requested to be on the agenda concerning the removal of his dog. Bauch said he didn't know his exact reasons but if it had to do with suing village employees he could not comment. He said if he had a complaint, he had to fill out a form and they would investigate. After that the council would make a decision. If this had anything to do with the litigation it could not be discussed. Ramirez said that the court had been finished. The village attorney Yvonne Gonzalez said currently the case is in the appeal process so they could not have a discussion. She explained the process to Ramirez.

The council approved the quote from Heiman Fire Equipment for the purchase of new helmets in the amount of $7,295.20. The council wanted to know if that would come out of the general fund. Sheila Hudman, village administrator, said the fire department receives $95,000 a year in fire funds, and it would come out of that.

The council approved the quote from Municipal Emergency Services for the additional turn out gear for 2 new members of the fire department. The quote totaled $11,359.16. That would also come out of the fire department fund.

Old business none currently

Resolutions

The council approved resolution 2023-7. This would allow the fire department to donate the old turn out gear to Casas Grandes fire department in Mexico. Montoya said he had been made aware of their need for equipment and this would still be usable.

The council approved resolution 2023-8. This resolution had to do with the village participation in the transportation project fund administered by the DOT (Department of Transportation). Hudman said every year they participate. Part of the Bellm Street project had been funded with this. They will be applying for a match waiver but if not, the village will pay the match. In the past they have been able to get the match waivers.

The council approved resolution 2023-9. This resolution had to do with the village participation in the transportation project fund administered by the DOT (Department of Transportation).This resolution tied in with the previous item that Hudman had explained.

Proclamations none currently.

Ordinances none currently.

Public comments

A resident in attendance addressed the council. He expressed frustration with the junk vehicles in the village and wanted them out. Bauch said code enforcement has been going around and working on that. The resident asked what he could do. Bauch said currently they have been working on someone that has been doing a business and went over the ordinance. He asked the resident if he had a specific place to please let him know. The resident brought up a person and said he had offered to help but the person refused. Bauch said code enforcement had been working on that one. He thanked the resident for caring.

Hiring, raises, terminations, etc. none currently

Next meetings

First budget meeting will be held Thursday May 11, 2023, at 5:00 pm

First regular meeting to be held Thursday May 11, 2023, at 6:00 pm

Meeting Adjourned