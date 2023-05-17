By Roger Lanse
Grant County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to Highway 180 – MM 118, near Uncle Woody's Flea Market in Arenas Valley, on May 12, 2023, at about 7:16 a.m. in reference to a reported motorcycle crash. According to an accident report, when deputies arrived at the site, they determined the driver, 40-year-old Matthew Johnson of Bowling Green, Ohio, was traveling on the eastbound shoulder at about 55 mph when he lost control of his battery-powered unicycle.
A witness stated, according to the report, that Johnson clipped the edge of a construction sign causing him to fall off the unicycle onto the outside eastbound lane of the highway and roll several feet down the roadway.
Johnson was wearing a helmet and suffered injuries to his right hand and face, the report said. EMS transported him to Gila Regional Medical Center. The report also stated the unicycle sustained only cosmetic damage and did not need to be towed – it was transported with the driver.