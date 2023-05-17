We run a pretty lean but efficient operation here at the Beat, and we need your help to keep it that way. If you want to send a news release or article or community notice, etc., and have it posted on the Beat, here are the rules:
- Send it in email in Plain text format (like Notepad or TextEdit) or in Microsoft Word. We're good editors, we know where to put the bold and italics if needed.
- Attach the photos separately in email; do NOT insert them in the document. Word in particular does weird things to the photos, and if the images are inserted in the document, they will mostly likely not be usable. Just put the name of the image in the document where it should appear, something like this: [photo1.jpg goes here] and we'll insert it into the web page.
- PDF files sent to us will be posted as a flyer in a special display window, or as a hyperlink. We will not try to extract the text or images out of the PDF, we simply don't have time. If you want the text posted, send us a copy of the original Word document instead. .
- PDF files that are scans of documents will be posted only as hyperlinks. We cannot extract the text from a scanned document and we will not take the time to re-type it. Send us a copy of the original Word doc instead.
Next time you send us something and it violates these rules, we'll remind you. After that we'll send it back. We know you love the Beat, and we just need your help keeping it running efficiently. Thank you!!
You may always find these rules under About >Submissions at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions.