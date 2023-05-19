Luna County, NM – The following information is for the distribution of a Missing Endangered Advisory from the Luna County Sheriff's Office. Please refer all media inquiries and questions to the Luna County Sheriff's Office at (575) 546-2655.
The Luna County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating Michael Ford, (56) who is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 210 pounds with brown eyes, and black hair. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a white T-shirt and brown slippers. He does require a cane to walk. Michael was last seen on May 17, 2023, on 8th Street in Deming, NM. He may be in a grey 2006 Ford F150 truck bearing New Mexico license plate ALLM56 which comes back stolen. His direction of travel is unknown.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Michael Ford is asked to contact the Luna County Sheriff's Office at (575) 546-2655 or dial 911.