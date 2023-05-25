NM 152 Roadway Opening
KINGSTON – The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) has reopened NM 152 "Geronimo Trail Scenic Byway" as of 3 p.m. today.
In March, the NMDOT had to close NM 152 due to stress cracks found in the pavement just east of Emory Pass. Inspection determined that the material under the roadway had become overly saturated due to our wet winter months. With the abundance of moisture under the roadway sandwiched between the original roadbed, expansion occurred causing large cracks to form. The crew has been on site making repairs and repaving.
NMDOT appreciates the patience of users of NM 152 and is happy to announce the beautiful Geronimo Trail Scenic Byway has officially reopened!
For updated information visit: New Mexico Department of Transportation at www.nmroads.com or call 511.