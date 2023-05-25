Grant County Commission holds work session 050923 and regular meeting 051123, part 8

[Editor's Note: This is the eighth and final article of a multi-part series on the Grant County Commission's work session on May 9, 2023 and regular meeting on May 11, 2023. This article continues with a review of the regular meeting agenda at the work session and provides decisions made at the regular meeting.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

The Grant County Commission, at its work session on May 9, 2023 continued to review the regular meeting agenda. County Manager Charlene Webb talked about the asset deletions and transfers, which were numerous. At the regular meeting, commissioners approved the transfer of a 2013 Ford Escape to the Grant County Airport. A request from the WNMU Police Academy garnered the program 15 old GoPro 7 cameras and accessories. Various items could not be located, including lawn mowers and furniture, but they were obsolete or no longer needed, so the county approved their deletion from their assets.

Commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding between the county and the Sixth Judicial District to renew pre-trial services. The county contributes $70,000 a year to the program. "That why we see our inmate population be lower than previously," Webb said.

Commissioners at the regular meeting approved a loan agreement for $1,084,911 between the New Mexico Finance Authority and Grant County for the benefit of the Pinos Altos Volunteer Fire Department for a substation in Dos Griegos.

Another approval addressed the renewal of lease agreement for Ace Hardware-Mountain Ridge Hardware, LLC. Webb said the agreement allows for two 5-year renewals and includes two components, the lease and maintenance. "We would like to keep them [in our county-owned building, which also houses the Grant County Veterans Memorial Business and Conference Center]." Commissioners approved the renewal.

Commissioners considered several resolutions. They approved the first one, which addressed the county travel policy and procedures for reimbursement and travel for per diem and mileage expenses for public officers and employees of the county while on official county business. County Procurement Officer Veronica Rodriguez explained it sets a new per diem rate, the only change made.

The following addressed the authority to apply for New Mexico Department of Transportation Fiscal Year 2024 Project Fund for the Hamilton Bridge project. Planning Director Randy Hernandez was not present as he was presenting the project that morning. Webb explained the funding would provide a 95-5 split, with the county picking up 5 percent, $178,000, of the $3.5 million project.

Another project working with the NM DOT fund would give application authorization for the Ridge Road Phase II project. Webb said the same split would have the county providing the $110,000 match for a $2.2 million project. "The construction came in at $4.4 million, so we submitted a phased approach. Colonias Infrastructure Fund paid for the design of the project."

Commissioners approved the preceding resolutions.

The following resolution, which addressed the appointment of members to the Gila Regional Medical Center Governing Board, was moved to after the executive session. [Editor's Note: The results of that resolution can be read at the first of the links of previous articles found at the end of this article.]

Another resolution approved by Commissioners addressed a special election to repeal the sunset clause from countywide emergency communications and emergency medical and behavioral health services tax increment. Webb explained the 1/8 increment funds dispatch. "The 2012 ordinance sunsets this year. This is the first step to putting it before the voters."

Commissioners approved the resolution addressing the acceptance and approval of the fiscal year 2022 audit. [Editor's Note: the audit was presented in a previous article listed below, part 3, I believe.]

The final resolution, approved by commissioners, considered a notice of intent to adopt ordinance No. O-23-05, which amends the ordinance 12-03 repealing the previous sunset clause. Webb explained the county has to approve a resolution on the ordinance, then hold a hearing in June, in order for the county to re-enact the ordinance.

County Clerk Marisa Castrillo explained the election will repeal the sunset clause and enact a new ordinance with the gross receipts tax increment.

"We have to make sure every step of the way that we're doing what we're supposed to," Webb said. "It will be an all-mail-in election due on Aug. 22, 2023."

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards clarified that the ordinance will be approved in June to create the election process. Ballots will go out two to three weeks prior to the due date of Aug. 22.

Webb said: "This gives us ample time for all the time requirements between steps."

As the Grant County Health Care Claims Board, commissioners approved April 2023 indigent claims of $225.92 and an indigent burial for $600 to Baca's Funeral Chapels.

Before commissioners went into executive session, only District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne had comments. He said he had received calls about highway 180, which NM DOT had sprayed and it's very dark with no stripes. "It will be dark for several months before NM DOT resurfaces it and then does the striping."

The commissioner reports at the end of the regular meeting are included in the first part of this series, with links listed below.

This article concludes the May 9 work session and May 11, 2023 regular meeting reports.

