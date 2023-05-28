Pass Fire update for May 28

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 28 May 2023 28 May 2023

Greening up of grasses and other vegetation produces minimal fire behavior

TRUTH OR CONSESQUENCES, NM, May 28, 2023 – The Pass Fire on the Gila National Forest, Black Range Ranger District has grown to approximately 9,804 acres since it was ignited by lightning strike May 17. The Gila Las Cruces Zone Type 3 Team, led by Incident Commander Pete Valenzuela assumed command yesterday.

The low to moderate intensity of the Pass Fire allows firefighters time to get out ahead to assess values at risk and prepare holding features and protection before the fire’s arrival. Yesterday, a helispot at Black Mountain was cleared of encroaching vegetation and the Black Mountain Lookout’s cabin was wrapped.

“We’re seeing some really good fire effects, consuming dead grass and pine litter, with heavy dead and down fuels burning down to ash,” said Valenzuela.

“Crews are doing a great job of keeping pace with the interior advance of the fire, burning out small pockets of vegetation between the fire and prepared containment features. A variety of tactics will be used to confine and contain the Pass Fire commensurate with firefighter safety, probability of success, and values at risk.”

Weather over the fire area will be mostly sunny today, with highs from 69 to 84, depending on elevation. Relative humidity will drop to 8 - 11%. The fire currently has 115 people responding, including one Bureau of Land Management and two Gila National Forest fire engines, the Gila Regulars and Rio Puerco BLM hand crews, and one Type 3 helicopter in addition to incident command staff. Additional resources have been ordered and the size of the organization is expected to increase in the coming days.

Values at risk include small private land parcels, range fences, water pipelines and stock tanks, powerlines, recreation sites, roads, a research site, historic features, sensitive wildlife habitats, wetlands, and watershed resources. They will be protected as appropriate if fire reaches pre-identified management action points.

The Pass Fire is located south of New Mexico Highway 59, about 1 mile west of Wolf Hollow Campground, and along the northern Gila Wilderness boundary. Camping is not recommended at Wolf Hollow due to the likelihood of fire reaching the area and heavy localized firefighter activity. Please use caution when entering or passing through the area, as heavy firefighter traffic and activity may exist along area roads. Air inversions are likely to cause low-lying smoke to settle into valleys overnight that may obscure visibility for travel. Smoke-sensitive individuals should follow recommendations at NM Fire Info | Smoke Management. More information about the Pass Fire is available at NM Fire Info | New Mexico Fire Information and on New Mexico Fire Information at  For more information contact Maribeth Pecotte at 575-388-8211 or Maribeth.Pecotte@usda.gov


Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 