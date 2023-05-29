Update May 29, 2023

Firefighters continue to actively monitor the fire and are strategically initiating burnout operations as needed to protect Double Springs Ranch and allotment fences. As the Pass Fire continues its trek across the landscape, firefighters assess specific areas that require pre-treatment to modify the fire’s intensity as it reaches identified values-at-risk. Fuels, terrain and weather dictate the fire’s spread. Crews are keeping pace with the fire and ensuring that pre-determined objectives are met. Features like roads and trails can act as barriers to fire spread. “The fire effects are being constantly monitored and the Pass Fire is burning naturally in this fire-dependent ecosystem. We appreciate the support of the local communities who are closely monitoring the Pass Fire, as well,” said Pete Valenzuela, Incident Commander.

Weather: High temperatures will be near normal, 80’s to 90’s; winds are expected to increase ahead of a low front which could result in critical fire weather on Wednesday afternoon. Winds are expected to taper off on Thursday. Potential chance for rainshowers arriving this weekend.

Closures: There are no road closures at this time, however firing operations will be intermittently occurring over the next few days along Highway 59 as the fire continues to spread under current fuel and weather conditions.

Travelers are asked to be mindful of possible smoke impacts on or near the highway. Please slow down and watch for Fire crews and engines and working in the vicinity and along the edge of the highway. Firing operations along Highway 59 are expected to continue over the next few days.

Aviation Restrictions: Currently, there is no Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) in place over the Pass Fire, however be advised that this could change, should aerial support be needed. A “TFR” restricts non-fire aircraft. This includes civilian drones. Unauthorized aircraft in the area can ground firefighting aircraft, hinder firefighting efforts.

Acres: 10,560 acres

Location: 40 miles west of Winston, NM

Containment: 0%

Personnel: 144

Start Date: May 15, 2023

Cause: Lightning-caused

Fuels: Timber and short grass

Structures Lost: None