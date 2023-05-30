Firefighters work in tandem with the Pass Fire
Daily Update - May 30, 2023
Acres: 10,105 acres
Location: 40 miles west of Winston, NM
Containment: 0%
Personnel: 147
Start Date: May 15, 2023
Cause: Lightning-caused
Fuels: Timber and grass
Structures Lost: None
Ensuring public and firefighter safety leads the list of objectives for the Pass Fire. This requires a strong commitment from all personnel to work safely and maintain situational awareness at all levels. While the Pass Fire continues to enhance the landscape, firefighters continually assess and monitor the safety aspect of the fire environment. Under current conditions, they are able to work in tandem with the naturally-ignited Pass Fire.
Incident Commander Pete Valenzuela emphasizes, "With public and firefighter safety at the forefront, firefighters are always prepared to adjust their operations and tactics, should fire behavior increase due to unfavorable weather and fuel conditions."
Weather: High temperatures will be near normal, 80's to 90's with breezy afternoon winds today and Wednesday; Wednesday's conditions will be elevated with potential for Red Flag warnings. Thursday through Saturday will be slightly cooler.
Closures: There are no road closures at this time, however firing operations are ongoing over the next few days along Highway 59 as the fire continues to spread under current and favorable fuel and weather conditions. Travelers are asked to be mindful of possible smoke impacts on or near the highway. Please slow down and watch for fire crews and engines working in the vicinity and along the edge of the highway. Firing operations along Highway 59 are expected to continue possibly into the weekend.
Aviation Restrictions: Currently, there is no Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) in place over the Pass Fire, however, be advised that this could change, should aerial support be needed. A "TFR" restricts non-fire aircraft. This includes civilian drones. Unauthorized aircraft in the area can ground firefighting aircraft and hinder firefighting efforts.
Fire Information and Media Line: 720-693-3527/ Hours: 8 am – 8 pm
More Information:
Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-pass-fire
New Mexico Fire information: https://nmfireinfo.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GilaNForest
NM Road Information: www.nmroads.com/
Firewise: https://www.emnrd.nm.gov/sfd/fire-prevention-programs/firewise-usa/