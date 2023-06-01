Photos and article by Roger Lanse
SCFD honors retiring Assistant Chief Jeff Fell 053123
SCFD force
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/SCFD-honors-Jeff-Fell-retirement-053123/IMG_2713.jpg
Lowering the colors to present to Fell
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/SCFD-honors-Jeff-Fell-retirement-053123/IMG_2714.jpg
SCFD force: in front from left, Capt. Lance Horton, Assistant Chief Aaron Seavers, Jeff Fell with flag, Chief Milo Lambert
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/SCFD-honors-Jeff-Fell-retirement-053123/IMG_2716.jpg
From left, Fell, Lambert
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/SCFD-honors-Jeff-Fell-retirement-053123/IMG_2717.jpg
The Silver City Fire Department arranged a ceremony Wednesday, May 31, 2023, to honor Assistant Chief and Emergency Manager Jeff Fell, on his last day of duty, for his 20 years of service to the department. Fell is retiring from SCFD and plans to move his family to Stillwater, Oklahoma, the middle of August. There he will join the non-profit International Fire Service Training Association based at Oklahoma State University. Fell will be a training specialist building relationships with other fire departments using his skills in fire prevention to train other fire departments and making sure those departments have the instructional material they need.
Fell told the Beat, although IFSTA instruction is available in multiple languages over the entire world, it's possible his area to oversee may include New Mexico.