Gila Las Cruces Type 3 Incident Management Team

Incident Commander – Pete Valenzuela

Daily Update June 1, 2023

Information Phone: 720 693-3527 Hours: 8 am-8 pm EMail: 2023.Pass@Firenet.gov

Acres: 17,282 acres Start Date: May 15, 2023

Location: 40 miles west of Winston, NM Cause: Lightning

Containment: 0% Fuels: Timber and grass

Personnel: 151

The Pass Fire behavior has been low to moderate. This activity is characterized by creeping, with generally low flames length on the surface of the forest. There can also be individual tree torching. A fire of this quality is regarded as beneficial to the environment, reducing hazardous fuels, invasive and non-native species, while increasing grasses and forage after the fire has passed.

Fire crews began firing operations along Highway 59 and worked to the east. The operation was successful and created a wide fireline to prevent further movement to the north. Because of the additional burning, smoke has increased significantly and air quality has decreased in some areas. Please refer to airnow.gov for smoke conditions and recommendations for your area. Firing will continue today south of Black Mountain.

The southern portion of the fire has spread onto the Gila Wilderness.

A protection plan is being developed to assess private lands, infrastructure in the vicinity and included values at risk of Threatened & Endangered species in Beaver Creek.

Weather: Cooler weather conditions are expected with temperatures of 63-77degrees. Winds will be 10-15 mph out of the southwest. There is no chance of precipitation at this time, but relative humidity is higher.

Aviation Restrictions: Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFR) has been established over the Pass Fire. A “TFR” restricts non-fire aircraft from flying over the fire area. This includes civilian drones. Unauthorized aircraft in the area can ground firefighting aircraft and hindering firefighting efforts.

Closures: There are no road closures at this time and Gila National Forest campgrounds are still open. Visitors are encouraged to be aware of firefighting equipment on the roads. Smoke can hinder visibility. They are requested to slow down and watch for hazards as they drive through the area and along Highway 59.

