See update in Spanish, as well as the map and smoke outlook in PDF formats at the bottom of this article.

Gila Las Cruces Type 3 Incident Management Team Incident Commander – Pete Valenzuela

Information Phone: 720 693-3527 Hours: 8 am-8pm Email: 2023.Pass@Firenet.gov

Acres: 42,703

Location: 40 miles west of Winston, NM

Containment: 13%

Personnel: 158

Start Date: May 18, 2023

Cause: Lightning

Fuels: Timber, pinon/juniper and grass

Yesterday, firefighters worked to thin vegetation along the 21 Road west of the fire perimeter. In the event that fire moves to the west, this will improve the ability of firefighters to hold fire at the road. Fireline supervisors are working with property owners in the same area to thin vegetation to make the properties more resilient to fire.

The northern fire perimeter has been declared contained and is in patrol status. Firefighters are searching for, and extinguishing hot spots as they are found. A chipper will be deployed on the 59 Road today and firefighters will begin to chip vegetation that was previously cut.

The southern portion, burning in the Gila Wilderness, is expected to continue to burn southward to the Middle Fork of the Gila River where a change in fuel type is expected to hold the fire.

This naturally ignited fire is burning at low intensity and eliminating surface fuels that can carry fire into stands of timber in times when the landscape is more receptive to intense wildfire. Current fuel moisture and weather are allowing for the reduction of the "ladder" fuels on fire prone landscapes. When timber burns, fires are hotter and more intense damaging the vegetation, timber, soil and ultimately the wildlife.

Weather: The next few days will begin sunny, with clouds building in the afternoon. Overnight, an easterly will slowly bring more surface moisture to the region.

Aviation Restrictions: A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is still in place over the Pass Fire. All non-fire aircraft are restricted. This includes civilian drones. Unauthorized aircraft in the area will ground firefighting aircraft, hindering firefighting efforts.

Closures: The Gila National Forest remains open. Visitors are encouraged to use extreme caution when driving near the fire area due to the presence of firefighters and equipment.

Health: If residents in the surrounding areas health problems that may be exacerbated by smoke, please refer to www.airnow.gov for smoke conditions and recommendations for your area.

For More Information:

• Inciweb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-pass-fire Inciweb is the official site for fire

information. This site is secure and updated daily.

• New Mexico Fire Information: https://nmfireinfo.com/

• Air Quality: https://www.airnow.gov