Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
The entrance to the show hosted by Recreation Works of Bayard NM
Some of the entries lined up.
Visitors checking out some of the vehicles being shown
Two sizes of motorcycle
Dressed up for show
From ATV to motorcycle
And a few bicycles joined the party
Sitting by his lonesome, with a small buddy at his side
One of the food vendors
DJ Define chatting with friends
An additional food vendor, whose canopy blew away in a gust and they had to clean up the mess left over.
Waiting in line at a food vendor
more entries
A customized off-road vehicle.
gathered around an ATV
Another family with their "anything-but-a-car."
Another custom off-roader
A baby one and a grown up one
A motorcycle and ATV
Always awesome to see the American Flag blowing in the breeze against a blue sky with clouds!
Christian Motorcyclists Association handed out information about the local chapter
Hand-made and hand-beaded jewelry for sale.
sitting by itself, but admirers in the background
Made in Mexico
people chatting about the event
Zayden Duran, Malik Mata and Allen Duran Jr. dancing to the music
According to Tighe Burg, co-owner of Recreation Works in Bayard, who organized what she hopes will become an annual event, 50 entries had signed up to participate in the Anything-But-a-Car Show. They included a few bicycles, several motorcycles, a lot of ATVs, and a couple of custom off-road vehicles.
Not only vehicles took part, but several food vendors had food for sale. They included The Mint Chip, where this photographer was so busy buying an ice cream, she forgot to take a photo of the light green Mint Chip Truck. Other vendors had jewelry and Made in Mexico items including chili powder and ceramic items from The Pink Store in downtown Silver City. A couple of booths gave out information, including The Christian Motorcyclists Association, a worldwide organization supporting Christian riders.
And music by DJ Define filled the air and brought out some boys to dance to the beat.